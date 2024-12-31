When Tanner McKee connected with AJ Brown for his first career touchdown during the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, it was a big deal for the player affectionately known as the “Morman Missle.”

Originally drafted in the sixth round out of Stanford back in 2023, McKee patiently waited his turn for a chance to see the field, backing up Marcus Mariotta last season and Kenny Pickett this year as Philadelphia's undisputed QB3. Finally getting his chance in Week 17 when Pickett, already dealing with a rib injury, left the game, McKee capitalized on it in a major way, completing three of his four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

An incredible moment for McKee and his entire family? You bet, but he almost didn't have a memento to remember it as Brown, excited by his big TD, chucked the ball deep into the stands and had to barter to get it back, as the Eagles captured perfectly on sideline cam and shared it on social media.

Oh no, poor McKee.

Ultimately, whether he got the ball or not, connecting with Brown for a TD is a moment McKee will never forget. Getting it in the end, however, does make the moment better, providing the QB3 a memento he can display forever.

Nick Sirianni is impressed with Tanner McKee's development

Asked during his Monday media session about McKee's development from a later-round flier to a statistical juggernaut, Nick Sirianni noted that he's been really impressed with the collegiate Cardinal in 2024 and looks forward to his continued development.

“Obviously he had, what, 3-for-4 with two touchdowns. That’s pretty darn good. Then threw another one that [WR] A.J. [Brown] made probably one of the best catches I’ve ever seen on. He just happened to be a little bit out of bounds, but the ball was in the right place. He went [to] the right place with the football,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Accurate with the football. Ran our offense well. Got us in and out of checks. Was sound with his communication at the line of scrimmage and in the huddle. He did a lot of good things. Anytime these guys get to play in these situations, in game situations – and preseason, you do your best to simulate that, but it’s huge when you’re able to get one of these 17 games in and play in that. So anytime any player’s able to do that, that’s huge, especially at the quarterback position.

“So, [QB] Tanner [McKee] did a lot of really good things as I mentioned, and we’re excited about him. We’re excited about him and Kenny. Really love that room with [QB] Jalen [Hurts] and those two guys being his backups. Really have a lot of respect for that room and how they’ve been able to continue to get better as the year’s progressed.”

Did McKee play well enough to secure the lone backup spot in 2025, shipping Pickett off to some QB-needy team while drafting a new long-term backup on Day 3? Only time will tell, but after being a fan favorite for years now, in Week 17, the rest of the NFL got to see it, too.