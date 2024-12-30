The Philadelphia Eagles are no strangers to tough players on their team, and backup quarterback Kenny Pickett is no different. After Pickett started in place of Jalen Hurts, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback played through an injury of his own– broken ribs. NBC Sports's Mike Florio announced after the game about Pickett's injury.

He also stated that Pickett took two pain-killing injections, one before the game and one at halftime. The backup quarterback had more than an admirable performance through three quarters. He completed 10 of his 15 passes for 143 yards and a passing touchdown. Pickett also had three rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Even with broken ribs, he was making tough after tough play for his team. His heroics helped Philadelphia clinch the NFC East. However, it didn't come with its drawbacks. Pickett exited the game after the third quarter. A hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ultimately ended his night.

Kenny Pickett's performance for the Eagles gives hope about the quarterback position

Regardless, third-string quarterback Tanner McKee continued the solid play for his team. McKee tossed two touchdown passes, one to AJ Brown and the other to Devonta Smith, in his five passing attempts. Although the signal-callers were proving their best Hurts impression, it doesn't discount the latter's impact.

His dual-threat ability and knowledge of the big moments make him crucial for long-term success. After all, Hurts was in the Super Bowl two seasons prior. He and the Eagles took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire. The 13-3 Eagles have played some of the most well-rounded football in the past two months.

Still, the NFC is about the strongest it has been in quite some time. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders can make the Eagles life difficult. Regardless, they have Super Bowl experience and one of the deeper rosters in the league. Heaven forbid anything happens to Hurts; the Eagles know they have Pickett to lead the charge.