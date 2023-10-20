After the Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract, head coach Nick Sirianni has expressed what his role can possibly be in the immediate future.

Sirianni said to the media Friday that because of what Jones has accomplished in the NFL and how gifted of a talent he is, it would be enticing to see him as soon as possible, but they have to be cautious according to Josh Alper at NBC Sports.

“Julio, you’re going to be tempted to want to put him in because he’s a phenomenal player that’s done a lot in this league,” Sirianni said. “We are going to have to make sure that we’re not putting him in danger. Doing what we need do to help us win the game and doing what he needs to do to help us win the game, and also being smart with his rep count just because of elevated risk of injury if you put him in for too much.”

As Sirianni mentioned, Jones could provide more firepower on offense, especially with a huge primetime matchup this Sunday as the Eagles face the explosive Miami Dolphins. On the other side of the argument, rushing Jones out there without a full understanding of the playbook could be negligence on the part of Sirianni and the coaching staff.

Looking at the rest of the season, a team with the offensive weapons of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and now Julio Jones could be a pain for opposing defenses. The Eagles will try to bounce back against the Dolphins after they dropped their first game of the season to the New York Jets.