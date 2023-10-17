The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Eagles are signing Jones to their practice squad to start out, but is expected to quickly be elevated or signed to the 53-man roster when he gets up to speed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After spending most of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and being known as one of the top receivers in the game, Jones will likely be the No. 3 receiver with the Eagles as AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith take up most of the targets. He will look to win his first Super Bowl with a team that has the talent to do it.

Julio Jones is a former teammate of AJ Brown. They played together on the Tennessee Titans in 2021, before Jones went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

The only thing missing from Jones' resume as an NFL player is a Super Bowl ring. Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and a member of the All-2010s team. He is widely-regarded as one of the best, if not the best receiver of his generation.

While Jones is not anywhere near his peak with the Falcons, he could be a nice depth target for Jalen Hurts, who already has strong weapons in Brown, Davante Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Jones joins a team that narrowly lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and is one of the contenders to win it all this year.

The Eagles currently sit at 5-1 this season after a tough loss to the New York Jets. With games against a bunch of contenders coming up, Jones will have a chance to make an immediate impact in big spots for Philadelphia.