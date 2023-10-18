The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to their practice squad on Tuesday, and he is expected to be elevated to the active roster shortly after to add a weapon for Jalen Hurts in addition to AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. At 34 years old, not many have high expectations for Jones, especially in comparison to his extremely high peat with the Atlanta Falcons, but he is out to prove people wrong.

“Have left?!” Julio Jones said when asked how much he has left in his career, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly. “Just keep watching. I ain't going to make no expectations but just keep watching and I can show you. We'll revisit this question, all right?”

It is clear that Jones does not view this stint with the Eagles as one last ride, and he believes he has a lot left in the tank. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles work him into the offense.

On paper, Jones as the fourth option in the offense behind AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert should be dangerous. The unit already is very dangerous.

Jones joins a team that has Super Bowl aspirations after coming up just short of beating the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Eagles currently sit at 5-1 after a loss to the New York Jets. They have a big stretch of games coming up, starting with a matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be interesting to see when Jones enters the lineup for the Eagles and what his role will be with the tam.