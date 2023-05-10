The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Philadelphia Eagles want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Eagles’ final roster.

Once the NFL Draft concludes, teams immediately turn their attention to securing undrafted free agents. Some teams even start the scouting process during the draft itself. Though these players were not selected in any of the seven rounds, many possess impressive skills and a genuine chance of landing a spot on an NFL team roster.

One reason for this is that undrafted players, along with their agents, have the freedom to choose the ideal situation for them. They actively seek out teams with openings in specific positions where they can make a significant impact.

It’s worth noting that the previous year’s undrafted free agent class featured some exceptional players, such as tight end Armani Rogers from the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn from the Chicago Bears, kicker Cameron Dicker from the Los Angeles Chargers, and Bengals running back Jaylen Warren.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart?

CB Eli Ricks

After transferring from LSU, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks had a lackluster 2022 season. In fact, he failed to secure any interceptions in nine games with the Crimson Tide. He actually made only 13 tackles. This was a drop from his impressive record of five interceptions in 14 games between 2020 and 2021. However, despite the subpar 2022 tape, Ricks is a former five-star recruit. He has a towering height of 6’2 and a weight of 188 pounds, showcasing immense potential.

Scouts describe him as a highly talented athlete who is just as raw with his technique. He has a fairly high ceiling. However, he will need to continue to develop a good amount before reaching that potential.

New Eagles UDFA Eli Ricks allowed zero touchdowns in coverage last season (233 coverage snaps). pic.twitter.com/F5G2wyxPvi — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) April 29, 2023

The Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for Ricks because they don’t necessarily require him to contribute right away. Keep in mind that during the offseason, general manager Howie Roseman managed to retain James Bradberry and Darius Slay (on a reworked deal). He also signed Greedy Williams in free agency and drafted Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round.

In Philadelphia, Ricks can get the time to develop while potentially making contributions on special teams. If nothing else, he’ll be a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Now for a bit of background on Ricks. He is from Rancho Cucamonga, California. He has played with some of the biggest names in high school and college football. After attending Mater Dei, Ricks transferred to IMG Academy and earned a five-star rating before joining the defending national champion LSU Tigers. He was even compared to Richard Sherman early on in his college career.

Ricks was an immediate star as a freshman at LSU. However, he and the team struggled in 2021. His season ended early due to a torn labrum, and he entered the transfer portal. He eventually found a new home at Alabama.

Despite a slow start, Ricks finished the season strong. He even caught the attention of some NFL teams. Now, he’s an Eagle, but the question is how long he’ll stay.

Physically, Ricks has all the tools to become an NFL star. He’s the ideal size for a cornerback with long arms and big hands. However, the Eagles’ cornerback room is already packed with talent. The aforementioned Bradberry, Slay, and Avonte Maddox are all guaranteed roster spots. Meanwhile, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott, and Zech McPhearson were all on the team last year. Mario Goodrich is also returning.

On top of that, recall that the Eagles added Williams, Tristin McCollum, Ringo, and Mekhi Garner. It really is a crowded field. Still, as we said, Ricks can work this to his advantage. There won’t be any pressure on him, and he can learn as much as he can.