As free agency started, cornerback James Bradberry was a wanted man for teams looking to bolster their defensive backfield, and why wouldn’t he be? Bradberry had a great season for the Philadelphia Eagles, in a year that almost saw them win the Super Bowl.

The seven-year pro out of Samford finished a one-year deal with the Eagles after being cut by the New York Giants. Now, Bradberry was ready to test the market, but ultimately, he decided to stay in Philadelphia, signing on for a three-year, $38 million contract, which includes $20 million fully-guaranteed (according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero).

After agreeing to the deal, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports caught up with James Bradberry to talk about why he chose to stay, and the corner shared the following comments, per Anderson (via Twitter).

“I went back because of the familiarity with the coaching staff, because I love the city and playing for Eagles,” Bradberry said. “They also gave me a deal around what I was looking for. Yes, there were other teams that offered me more, but I feel like Philly fit me the best.”

If these comments by Bradberry are to be taken at face value, it can be concluded money wasn’t the most important thing in making this decision. He acknowledged other teams offered him more money, but the city of Philadelphia, and the fit with the Eagles, was what made him want to stay.

It’s probably some of the best news Philly has heard in the last two days, with a few of their free agents leaving and more that may follow.