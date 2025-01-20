The Philadelphia Eagles shook up the league by adding a past rival to their backfield in March. Now, the franchise is one victory away from sending Saquon Barkley to his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The prized running back signing torched defenses with a 2,005-yard regular season. Barkley since shredded the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams with 324 combined yards and two touchdowns.

The Washington Commanders and head coach Dan Quinn now must spend this week game-planning for the explosive RB for the third time this season. Barkley already topped the 100-yard mark in both regular season meetings. Without a doubt, the 2024 free agent signing plays a centerpiece role for the Eagles' chances to win the NFC Championship game.

But Barkley isn't walking into Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles' x-factor. That title goes toward another electric-quick option on the Eagles who plays an even more pivotal role ahead of Sunday.

Nolan Smith, not Saquon Barkley, is Eagles x-factor

Barkley isn't the only dynamic six-point threat on this field. Washington has its own touchdown machine in rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have rode Daniels' arm, mobility and now, his composure into their first NFC title game appearance since the 1991 season.

And that's where the edge rusher Nolan Smith enters the picture. Smith is needed to slow down this cheetah leading the Commanders offense.

Smith and Daniels already share a past Southeastern Conference connection. Daniels starred for LSU while Smith ignited the Georgia defense. Smith landed on NFL Draft boards thanks to his uncanny speed. He ripped through his 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds — showcasing the speed of a slot wide receiver even at 6-foot-2, 238-pounds.

Smith somehow still fell in the draft. But the Eagles swooped him up at No. 30 overall for the 2023 NFL Draft. That speed alone will be needed to counter Daniels.

Looking back at Nolan Smith vs. Jayden Daniels

Smith will be chasing down Daniels for the third time in 2024. Which one got the better end of the previous meetings?

The edge rusher is credited for taking down the dual-threat passer twice. Smith earned one sack in both the Dec. 22 and Nov. 14 meetings. However, Smith likely has the December contest on his mind.

Daniels and the Commanders took that game 36-33. Smith tallied three tackles, two solo stops and the sack. But Daniels torched the Eagles with 339 total yards and five touchdown passes.

Daniels' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury likely will implement a short-to-intermediate attack for his QB. The Eagles struggled the most covering that area during the last meeting. Daniels completed 7-of-9 passes down the middle, then 3-of-5 on outside right throws for a combined 66 yards per Pro Football Focus. Smith and the Eagles need to find a way to take away that side of the field.

Smith has to relentlessly get into an attack mode compared to that Dec. 22 loss at FedEx Field. He only delivered one QB hit in that loss. Smith also only hit Daniels once after the throw was made in the November contest.

But Jalen Carter adds another reason for Smith's x-factor status. Smith's Georgia teammate looked unguarded against the Rams in grabbing two sacks. Best believe Quinn and Kingsbury are coming up with ways to slow down the cat-quick interior rusher. But Carter commanding attention swings the door open for Smith to create havoc.

The Eagles last watched Haason Reddick take over against the San Francisco 49ers during their last NFC Championship game appearance. Philadelphia brought Smith in to eventually replace Reddick. Now, Smith gets his prime opportunity to deliver a Reddick-like impact with the George Halas Trophy on the line.