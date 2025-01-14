The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt with Nick Robertson trade rumors all offseason long. Robertson even requested a trade early in the offseason ahead of NHL Free Agency. However, a trade never came to pass. Robertson signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs. All that contract really did, though, is kick the can down the road.

The Maple Leafs are still looking to move Robertson despite signing him in the offseason. Robertson is a pending restricted free agent, so he comes as a low-risk, longer-term option on the trade market. And he is coming off the best season of his career to date. However, this isn't entirely straightforward.

Robertson is not producing at the same level he did in 2023-24. He is on track to drop from 14 goals in 56 games to 13 goals in 74 games in 2024-25. This is in spite of a slight increase in ice time under new head coach Craig Berube.

Robertson has some potential at 23 years old. There is a chance he could find his stride in the NHL. However, it is clear at this point that he won't find his stride in Toronto. It simply is not working out, and it's best for both sides to move on.

There could be a few teams interested in Nick Robertson as trade activity picks up again in the NHL. And there are a couple teams that serve as interesting fits. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for the Maple Leafs winger ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson could reunite with Devils' Sheldon Keefe

Nick Robertson has a new head coach in Berube behind the bench in Toronto. The previous head coach he played for was Sheldon Keefe. Keefe led the Maple Leafs to their first playoff series win since 2004 in 2023. Now, Keefe is the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils are linked to a number of forwards ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. New Jersey is looking to add depth to its lineup and balance their offense a bit. They likely want to add a veteran winger with some experience to the roster. But if the acquisition cost is low, a trade for Robertson with the Maple Leafs certainly cannot be ruled out.

Robertson had his best career season under Keefe's watch. He may not reach those heights in 2024-25, but he could still prove to be a valuable player. It wouldn't be too surprising to see New Jersey take a chance on the Maple Leafs forward at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Kraken have taken fliers on wingers before

The Seattle Kraken are no strangers to reclamation projects. The most notable example is Eeli Tolvanen. Tolvanen, a former first-round pick of the Nashville Predators, was a waiver claim of the Kraken in 2022-23. Tolvanen still hasn't played like a star in the NHL, and is struggling a bit in 2024-25. But he did put up 16 goals and 41 points in 2023-24.

Seattle recently took another flier on another former first-round pick winger. The Kraken acquired Kaapo Kakko in a trade with the New York Rangers around a month ago. So far, the bet has proven successful. Kakko has three goals and eight points in his first 11 games with the Kraken. To compare, he has four goals and 14 points in 30 games with the Rangers before the deal.

Nick Robertson could be the next winger the Kraken take a flier on. The Maple Leafs are unlikely to ask for a lot in a trade. In fact, the two teams could agree to terms on a “hockey trade.” Perhaps veteran center Yanni Gourde heads to the Maple Leafs in a trade involving Robertson.

Whatever a trade looks like is beside the point. Robertson is in need of a change of scenery, and the Kraken can develop undervalued wingers. All in all, the fit makes sense for both parties.