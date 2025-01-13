The Nashville Predators are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. Nashville spent big in NHL Free Agency after making the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan for this team. The Predators are likely to make some trades ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. And veteran forward Gustav Nyquist is a prime trade candidate.

Nyquist has spent each of the last two seasons with Nashville. In 2023-24, he had one of the best seasons of his career. He scored 23 goals and a career-high 75 points to help the Predators make the playoffs. He went on to score four points in six playoff games, as well. This year is a much different case, as Nyquist has seven goals and 17 points in 41 games.

The offensive production is down from last season, but that was to be expected. Nyquist is likely to be traded by the Predators this spring, in any event. He is a free agent at the end of this season, and Nashville is not going to contend for the Stanley Cup as they initially planned.

Playoff teams could swing a trade for Gustav Nyquist in a bid to bolster their lineup. He has shown the ability to provide secondary offense at the NHL level. And he has over 75 games of postseason experience under his belt. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for Nyquist ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Resurgent Blue Jackets could reunite with Gustav Nyquist

Gustav Nyquist spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings drafted him in the fourth round of the 2008 NHL Draft, and he emerged as a solid winger for them during the 2010s. In the last six and a half seasons, he has skated for four different teams.

One of those teams is the Columbus Blue Jackets. The current Predators forward joined the Blue Jackets in NHL Free Agency back in 2019. Nyquist played well for Columbus during his time in Central Ohio. He scored 43 goals and 117 points in 200 games with the team. In 2025, he could rejoin the franchise.

Columbus started off the season on a rather rough note. However, they have turned things around in a big way. In fact, the Blue Jackets are in possession of the final Wild Card spot in the East. It's a shocking turnaround for a team supposedly in a rebuild.

Columbus is facing competition from a number of teams in the Eastern Conference. Adding Gustav Nyquist to the lineup could be a smart addition at the NHL Trade Deadline. Especially given that he shouldn't cost too much in any potential deal.

The Devils, Predators could strike a deal

The New Jersey Devils are seeking to add depth to their lineup. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt have emerged as an elite duo in the NHL. However, their offense is rather top-heavy. A trade with the Predators for Gustav Nyquist could be beneficial for the Devils down the stretch.

New Jersey has found some secondary offense from their middle six. In saying this, there is room for further offensive punch. Especially on the wings. Nyquist has played primarily as a winger in the NHL. The Predators currently have him on the wing, in fact.

Nyquist may not be the 75-point player he was a season ago. And he may not finish with 50 points as he has in years past. In any event, he could find a new gear with a much better supporting cast. Moreover, he could help the Devils in their quest for a Stanley Cup.