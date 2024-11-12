The Philadelphia Flyers collapsed at the end of the 2023-24 NHL season. Philadelphia put in a shocking challenge for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And the Flyers were in the playoff race until the end. However, they went from a near-lock through divisional seeding to missing the postseason altogether.

The Flyers kept head coach John Tortorella around after the collapse. They believed he could help the team overcome the shortcomings that doomed them last year. And it's easy to see why Philadelphia believed in a coach of Tortorella's caliber. But so far, the Flyers have not seen the results they wanted on the ice.

Philadelphia enters play on Monday night with a 5-8-2 record. This has them sitting tied for seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. They are tied on points with the Columbus Blue Jackets at this time. However, they own a worse goal differential (-15) than the Blue Jackets (-5).

The Flyers are playing uninspired hockey right now. To be fair, there certainly is time for them to turn things around. As of now, though, it appears as if Philadelphia is headed toward another bottom-half-of-the-standings finish. With this in mind, here are two Flyers trade candidates to consider as trade discussion across the league begins to heat up.

Flyers must trade Scott Laughton

It wasn't long ago that the Flyers rejected trade offers for Scott Laughton that would have landed them a first-round pick. Laughton was in demand among contending teams in 2023-24, as well. He was a veteran center who showed he could provide some offense and physicality for a relatively modest cost.

If the Flyers traded Laughton tomorrow, he likely doesn't go for a first-round pick. Laughton is certainly an effective player in the right situation. However, it's hard to say he's in the right situation at this time. The offense has remained steady, but his defensive metrics are abysmal. In fact, he had the worst WAR among Flyers skaters last year, according to Evolving Hockey.

Still, Laughton can provide some value. He can chip in 35-40 points every season while occupying a middle-six role. Additionally, the physicality remains. The 30-year-old Flyers forward has thrown at least 140 hits in five of the last seven seasons. Contending teams looking to add some punch and scoring could certainly take a look at Laughton as the NHL Trade Deadline looms.

Noah Cates is a Flyers trade candidate

Noah Cates impressed in his rookie season as a defensively responsible center. In fact, he had the highest Defensive Goals Above Replacement of any Flyers forward in 2022-23. However, Cates struggled with injury in 2023-24, limiting him to 59 games.

Cates played well offensively in his rookie campaign. But the offense has gone quiet in a major way. He scored just six goals in 59 games last year and has yet to score in 11 games this season. He remains strong defensively, but without some sort of secondary scoring, it makes his future with the team somewhat questionable.

The Flyers do not have time on their side, either. Cates is a restricted free agent this summer, which could lead to a long-term extension. A one-year bridge deal would walk the Stillwater, Minnesota native to unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Cates is an intriguing forward. He has shown the ability to chip in with valuable secondary offense. However, his main strength is as a defensively inclined forward and penalty killer. Philadelphia may feel hesitant to hand out a long-term contract. But a contending team may be willing to make a move for the 25-year-old forward.