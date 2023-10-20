In a little over a week, Ed Sheeran is wrapping up the “Mathematics” tour. Or so we thought.

To Europe, Asia

On October 20, Sheeran announced another extension of his “Mathematics” tour. The new leg will take him across Europe and Asia throughout the summer of 2024.

“Coming back on the road with ‘Mathematics' tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favorite countries and cities in the world,” Sheeran's announcement began. “Starting off in Asia at the start of the year then Europe all summer !”

Calum Scott will join Sheeran as the support act of these shows.

This new leg will ring in the new year. He will be playing TBA dates in Bahrain and Dubai in January 2024. Secured dates are January 27 in Osaka and January 31 in Tokyo. In February, he will hit Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and more. Announced European dates include shows in Italy, Portugal, Germany, Norway, and more.

For the full list of new “Mathematics” tour dates, check out his website.

The “Mathematics” tour

Ed Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour is a celebration of the first era of his career. He's since moved on to seasons-themed albums (i.e. Autumn Variations), but the first five albums of his career were named after math symbols.

Since he released a new album after Subtract (stylized as -), it'll be interesting to see how Sheeran implements his Autumn Variations tracks into the show. Given that he began sprinkling in Subtract songs into his 2023 sets, you'd have to imagine he'll do the same with Autumn Variations — even if it's not math-based.