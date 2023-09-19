Ed Sheeran and his “Mathematics” tour breaks another record. This time, they broke a record at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

It's being reported that Sheeran's Levi's Stadium stop on his “Mathematics” tour brought in close to 80,000 attendees. Considering that both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé brought their respective tours to Levi's Stadium this year. The previous attendance record was close to 77,000 which was set by WWE's WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

In a statement, San Fransisco 49ers President Al Guido said (via NBC Bay Area), “This stadium has been open for nearly 10 years and last night Ed Sheeran's ‘Mathematics' tour, with its center round stage, broke the stadium's attendance record. We'd like to thank the fans and staff who made this show amazing, and of course Ed for putting on a terrific performance.”

He added that he believes with “zero doubt” that Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour also helped local businesses and hotels. An exact number hasn't been released, as Guido says it will take time as they add up the total numbers.

Ed Sheeran is currently embarking on the “Mathematics” tour, which is essentially his “Eras” tour. The set is a celebration of his five mathematic symbols albums. It began as a support tour of his Equals (=) album, and then Subtract (-) when it dropped in 2023. After starting in April 2022 in Dublin, the tour is getting set to wind down. The tour was originally set to conclude with a show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Due to the last-minute show cancellation in Las Vegas, the “Mathematics” tour will now conclude on October 28 with a show at Allegiant Stadium.

Additionally, Sheeran is getting ready to release his second album of the year, Autumn Variations. It appears that after five mathematic symbols albums, Sheeran now appears to be setting his sights on seasons. The album will be released on September 29.