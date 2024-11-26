Eddie Geoge and Tennessee State have clinched an appearance in the FCS Playoffs, the Tiger's first playoff appearance since 2013. The successful playoff bid caps off a successful season for the Tennessee State Tigers, who finish the regular season 9-3 and the co-champion of the OVC-Big South.

The Tigers won their first conference championship under Eddie George with a monumental upset victory over Southeastern Missouri. Southeastern Missouri was ranked #11 in the nation heading into the game with their only loss coming to Lindenwood. Tennessee State was undeterred, as they jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and never looked back, ultimately winning 28-21.

Saturday's game was the culmination of a phenomenal season for Draylen Ellis. Ellis had a breakout season as a dual-threat quarterback and orchestrated a masterful aerial attack, throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Coming into the season Eddie George was high on Draylen Ellis and it appears that his starting quarterback lived up to his expectations.

“You can see it in Draylen's body language, you can see it in the confidence in the throws he's making, how he's going through his progressions, he has a plan,” George said. “He's being patient with what the defense is giving him instead of ad-libbing. He's staying within the framework of the offense. It's Draylen's show and he knows what he has to do.”

But Tennessee State's defense was also impressive during the season and surely stepped up against Southeastern Missouri. The Tigers lost two defensive stalwarts in Monroe Beard and 2023 Buck Buchanan Award winner Terell Allen. Questions persisted about how formidable their defensive front would be without their two game-changers on the attack. But, Tennessee State found a way.

On Saturday the defense gave up only 308 total yards, including only 75 rushing yards. The defense, powered by Boogie Trotter, Keandre Booker, and Meonta Kimbrough gave the Redhawks fits, forcing a fumble and sacking SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent three times.

Tennessee State's conference championship and FCS Playoff appearances cement George's legacy of success at the HBCU blueblood. Now, he has the opportunity to further enhance it as the Tigers prepare to dual against perennial FCS contender Montana. The Grizzlies made a run all the way to the FCS Championship last season, surviving tough overtime games against Furman and North Dakota State to meet the defending champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Jackrabbits, however, proved to be too much for Montana as they ultimately lost 23-3.

Montana is still a formidable foe, albeit a different beast than they were during their run to the championship last season. Could Tennessee State secure another big upset in Eddie George's playoff debut and the Tigers's reentry into the field. The nation will surely be watching.

Tennesee State faces off against Montana State on Saturday at 10:15 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.