The competition for the starting quarterback role has kicked off in the Land of Golden Sunshine, and senior QB Draylen Ellis is determined to clinch the top spot. Tennessee State football's preseason scrimmage took place last Saturday, with Ellis making his mark by completing his initial three passes and guiding his team to a field goal.

In a statement obtained by The Tennessean, head coach Eddie George remarked on Ellis' performance.

“You can see it in Draylen's body language, you can see it in the confidence in the throws he's making, how he's going through his progressions, he has a plan,” George said. “He's being patient with what the defense is giving him instead of ad-libbing. He's staying within the framework of the offense. It's Draylen's show and he knows what he has to do.”

After the scrimmage seeing Ellis' performance compared to second-string QB Tevin Carter who was sacked three times made it clear that there would be no quarterback controversy.

In the past, the Tigers have seen various quarterbacks in the position. Geremy Hickbottom, Chayil Garnett, and Deveon Bryant all took turns as the starting QB. Later, Draylen Ellis, a transfer from Austin Peay, joined the team. During that season, playing time was divided between Ellis, Garnett, and Bryant.

With 1,075 yards, five interceptions, and six touchdowns, Ellis started in six games. Bryant, with 631 yards, three interceptions, and two touchdowns, made five starts. Both quarterbacks were among the top five rushers on the team, leading the Tigers to their first winning season since 2017 last year.

The new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, Travis Partridge, already had a relationship with Ellis that has cultivated a positive environment on the field.

“Coach Partridge has been my guy since I was in high school so that was really a blessing to have him come here,” Ellis said. “He gave me my first offer when he was at Delta State. I love that he's here now,” says Ellis.

Next in line for the upgraded offense is the John A. Merritt Classic. The Tigers face off against Mississippi Valley State at Nissan Stadium on August 31st at 5:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+