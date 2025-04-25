ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Luzardo and Brown meet in Game 2 of the series in Chicago! These two teams are headed in opposite directions, with the Cubs being red-hot, while the Phillies have been on a recent spiral. This is the second game of a big series for both teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.

Phillies-Cubs Projected Starters

Jesus Luzardo vs. Ben Brown

Jesus Luzardo (2-0) with a 2.08 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on eight hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts through seven innings.

Away Splits: (1-0) 2.45 ERA

Ben Brown (2-1) with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts through four innings.

Home Splits: (0-1) 6.75 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cubs Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -110

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 7 (-112)

Under: 7 (-108)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Cubs

Time: 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

TV: FOX/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies were one of the best teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 95-67 record. Things have been more hit or miss this season with the Phillies having a 13-12 record and losing four straight games. The offense was a top-five unit the previous season, and this year has started just as well, in the top 10. The pitching has struggled in comparison after having a good season last year. On offense, there are sluggers on the team. Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto make up a loaded offense. The pitching of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez (out with an injury), Taijuan Walker, and Jesus Luzardo also makes up an excellent pitching trio for the Phillies. The Phillies have the talent for a great year, but they must fix their pitching and get out of their rut.

The Phillies are starting Luzardo on the mound, with a 2-0 record, a 2.08 ERA, and a 1.09 WHIP. He has allowed eight runs on 26 hits with seven walks and 36 strikeouts across 30.1 innings through his five starts. His K/BB ratio is also at 5.1. The Phillies are also 3-2 in his five starts this season. Luzardo has been a bright spot in a pitching staff with some struggles. This is a massive challenge for Luzardo because the Cubs are red-hot recently and have catapulted themselves into the top offense in the MLB.

The Phillies' offense was one of the best in the MLB last season, and they have still been great this year. They have a .251 batting average this season after finishing with a .257 average last season. Castellanos, Schwarber, and Stott are the biggest standouts on the offense so far this season. Schwarber leads in home runs with seven, RBI with 16, and OBP at .411. Then, Stott leads in batting average with .298, and Castellanos leads in total hits with 25. This offense has so much talent and depth this season, and should cause issues for Brown on the mound. Brown has not been as reliable, leaving this matchup vulnerable.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs had an 83-79 record last season and barely missed the postseason, but this year, they have started the season with a 16-10 record. They have also won four of their last five games. Behind the plate, this offense has been red-hot and jumped to the top of the MLB. Their pitching was one of the best in the MLB last season, but they are in the middle of the MLB this season. On offense, Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Michael Busch, and Matt Shaw have been the biggest standouts for the Cubs, despite how inconsistent they have been. Shota Imanaga is a star pitcher for the Cubs, but Matthew Boyd has also started the season playing well. The Cubs have the pieces for a solid season, but they must combine everything to make it work.

The Cubs are starting Ben Brown on the mound, with a 2-1 record, a 4.57 ERA, and a 1.75 WHIP. He has allowed 12 runs on 25 hits with 13 walks and 26 strikeouts through 21.2 innings in his five appearances. He also has a K/BB ratio of two. The Cubs have gone 3-2 in his five appearances this season. Brown has not been impressive, and this is a bad matchup against the deep batting lineup that the Phillies have.

The Cubs' offense has been playing great recently. They have jumped to the best in the MLB with a team batting average of .265 after having a .242 average last season. Tucker has been on a red-hot run for this offense. He leads the team in batting average with .314, in home runs with seven, in RBI with 25, in OBP at .423, and in total hits with 32. This offense has a difficult matchup against a good pitcher like Luzardo, making this a big X-factor in this game.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Phillies need this win more than the Cubs and have the pitching advantage with Luzardo, but the Cubs cover and keep this close thanks to their red-hot offense.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-184)