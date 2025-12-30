Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson offered a brief but encouraging message Tuesday morning in response to teammate Micah Parsons’ update following surgery.

Parsons, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 15, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday that the procedure went well. The 26-year-old defensive end wrote, “Today went amazing!!! LFG!!”

Watson retweeted the post the following morning with a three-word message of his own, replying, “Clocks ticking brudda,” along with a fingers crossed emoji. The exchange highlighted continued support between teammates as Parsons begins his recovery.

Acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons made an immediate impact in Green Bay, totaling 41 tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and 6.5 stuffs for five stuff yards across 14 games. His injury, suffered in the Packers’ 34–26 loss to the Denver Broncos, dealt a significant blow to a defense that had relied heavily on his presence.

Article Continues Below

Christian Watson responds to Micah Parsons’ surgery update after breakout game

Watson, meanwhile, is coming off his best performance of the season. In Green Bay’s 41–24 Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the wideout recorded 115 receiving yards on five catches, averaging 22.6 yards per reception and scoring one touchdown on six targets. It marked his first 100-yard game of the year and a bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch.

Despite recent setbacks, the Packers have clinched the NFC’s No. 7 seed following the Minnesota Vikings’ 23–10 win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. The victory extended Minnesota’s win streak to four games and locked Green Bay into the final playoff spot.

Now 9-6-1, the Packers will look to build momentum in their Week 18 regular-season finale against the Vikings (8-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.