The NFL is at that time of year when coaches become a hot topic around the league. We are one week away from some head coaches getting let go after the end of the regular season.

While the Minnesota Vikings had a poor season, it is extremely unlikely that the Vikings will decide to move on from head coach Kevin O'Connell. That just won't happen at this time. He is too talented a coach, one year removed from a 14-3 regular season. O'Connell's defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, is a former head coach for the Miami Dolphins. Flores has immediately proven to be one of the best DCs in the league with his chaotic defense that brings a ton of pressure and confusion.

The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be interested in Brian Flores, and the Vikings are aware of it.

Flores recently sounded off on his future in Minnesota.

“I love Minnesota. I love this team. I love working for and with KO (Kevin O'Connell). He's been fantastic to me. I think the Wilfs are some of the best owners in the league. I love these players, the coaching staff. And like I said, [Minnesota] has shown me a lot of love, and I show it right back. And so I don't know how much more there is to it. I mean, if everything lines up and it fits … From a football standpoint, it fits. And I think there's always a, let's call it a business part of this. The football all lines up and we'll just see where it all goes.”

Earlier this week, O'Connell spoke about keeping Flores.

“I absolutely want Brian Flores to be the defensive coordinator of the Vikings as long as we can have him,” O'Connell said via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “Flo knows I love him. He was the guy three years ago that I identified to bring in here, and the growth and just our relationship and what he's meant to me personally is so massive.”