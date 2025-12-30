It's not easy being a professional wrestler, and WWE Superstar Michin struggles with a big aspect of the job: promos. This is something that stems from her longstanding stage fright.

During an interview with Good News York, WWE star Michin revealed that she always struggled with public speaking. While she has gotten better at them, she's working to improve her promo work.

“I'm a horrible actress,” she revealed. “I think that's the hardest part for me: the promos and the talking. Listen, you tell me to fall on concrete, I can do that, [it's] second nature.

“The minute you put a mic in my hand — I grew up with stage fright. I always got nervous doing presentations in school and stuff. So I've been working on it and [am] trying to get better. There's still a long way for me to get better at [it], but yeah, that's the hardest part for me,” she continued.

Michin is currently part of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown brand. She is in the midst of her second tenure with the company after her first release in November 2021.

Following her release, Michin returned to Impact Wrestling, returning to her Mia Yim name. However, in November 2022, Michin returned to WWE, attacking Rhea Ripley and aligning with the O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows).

Shortly after her return, she competed in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. She teamed up with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. They beat Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Ripley.

While Michin has yet to win a championship in WWE, she has come close. She was one of the finalists in the tournament to name the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

However, she would lose to Chelsea Green at the December 2024 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. She also challenged Iyo Sky for the Women's Championship during the special Jan. 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown subtitled New Year's Revolution.