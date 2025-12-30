The 2025 Auburn football season ended up being a disaster. Hugh Freeze was fired, and then Alex Golesh was hired from South Florida. Golesh has experience in offense, and it was much needed for the Tigers. However, with the change, the roster has undergone a massive makeover. It started with Cam Coleman entering the transfer portal, and now Deuce Knight has followed him.

According to college football reporter Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, former five-star quarterback Deuce Knight is entering the transfer portal. Knight barely saw the field this season and was expected to be given the keys to the offense next year. He showed flashes, specifically in a game against Mercer this season, but now he is in the portal as one of the best quarterbacks available.

It was considered a massive win for the Tigers when Knight decided to commit to Auburn out of high school. He finished his true freshman season with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores in two appearances.

He started the game against Mercer on Nov. 22. He finished the game 15/20, for a 75% completion percentage, with 239 yards through the air and added another 162 yards on the ground. In total, he accounted for six touchdowns, passing for two and running for four.

Knight should have his pick of which teams are interested in his services from the transfer portal. Not only was his full potential on display against Mercer, but he also has room to grow. He is also massive, at 6-feet-4 and weighing 217 pounds.

For the Auburn football program, it seems like a complete reset at quarterback, not just coaching staff, because Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels have also entered the transfer portal.

It is worth noting that the Tigers also have options, as the transfer portal is already loaded with quarterbacks. The most notable one for the Tigers is Byrum Brown, who played for Golesh at South Florida and could be an easy fit for a season.