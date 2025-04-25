The Chicago Cubs have found themselves atop the National League Central with the best run differential in baseball, and much of their success can be attributed to their superstar outfielder, Kyle Tucker. Acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros last December, Tucker has lived up to his billing with a scorching .302/.404/.615 slash line, eight doubles, six home runs, and more walks (17) than strikeouts (14). His contributions have been a key factor in the Cubs' high-powered offense, which leads all of MLB with 145 runs scored through the first 24 games of the season.

As Tucker's first season in Chicago continues to impress, the Cubs face a pressing issue: Tucker, who will turn 28 in January, is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Cubs are expected to explore a long-term extension with Tucker and his representatives at Excel Sports before he hits the open market, according to MLB Network.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. now off the market after signing a massive long-term deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tucker will be one of the most coveted free agents of the upcoming offseason. Known for his elite offensive production, strong baserunning, and solid defense, Tucker is set to be the top player available when the free agency period opens. The fact that Tucker won’t turn 30 until 2027 only adds to his allure, making him one of the most desirable free agents in recent memory.

The Cubs could give Kyle Tucker a “Vladimir Guerrero Jr type contract”

While the Cubs are a high-revenue franchise—the fourth-most valuable in all of baseball—they sometimes operate as if they are a small-market team. After reducing their competitive balance tax (CBT) payroll from $239.9 million last season to $213 million this year, the Cubs cut costs by trading Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, effectively clearing room for Tucker to take over right field. The question now is not whether the Cubs can afford to keep Tucker long-term—they certainly can. The question is whether ownership is willing to make the financial commitment.

Tucker is in line for a massive payday when he hits free agency. After earning $16.5 million this season, Tucker is expected to land a contract worth well over $40 million per year, potentially reaching $440 million over 11 years, depending on the structure of the deal. Given his age and skill set, it would not be surprising if the final numbers exceed those of similar recent contracts, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million, 14-year deal with the Blue Jays.

Despite the financial flexibility, the Cubs may still face challenges in keeping Tucker long-term. As one of the most sought-after players in baseball, Tucker may receive offers from other teams that surpass what the Cubs are willing to offer. That said, Chicago will have every opportunity to make Tucker the largest offer, and with their strong position in the standings, they are in a favorable position to make a competitive bid.

With the Cubs in first place and Tucker playing a critical role in their success, they will undoubtedly do everything in their power to ensure he remains in Chicago for the long haul. Whether or not the team is willing to make the financial commitment required to lock him up remains to be seen. But with Tucker’s star power, the Cubs should have no problem justifying the investment needed to keep him as the face of their franchise.