The Ole Miss football program is currently preparing for their upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day. Ole Miss got to this point by defeating Tulane in blowout fashion in the first round of the playoffs, while Georgia earned a bye in the first round by winning the SEC Championship.

Ole Miss made it to the playoffs this year despite their head coach, Lane Kiffin, abandoning ship shortly after the conclusion of the regular season and taking his talents to Baton Rouge to join the LSU Tigers football program. That decision meant that Kiffin would be giving up his opportunity to coach the Rebels on their playoff run, but now, new intel suggests he may still be present to watch his old team play.

“Lane Kiffin, the former Ole Miss coach now at LSU, may attend the Sugar Bowl along with someone else: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry. Reached on Tuesday, officials at LSU and those with Landry did not dispute that the duo is at least considering attending the game, and security plans are being made for their arrival, those with knowledge told Yahoo Sports,” reported Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

New Orleans, where the Sugar Bowl will be played, is about an hour from LSU's Baton Rouge campus, which Kiffin now calls home.

Ole Miss kept it close against Georgia in the regular season, falling in a close game in Athens, and will hope to bounce back and pull off the upset on Thursday, which would put them a game away from the national championship.