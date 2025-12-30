The Los Angeles Angels and two-time All-Star relief pitcher Kirby Yates are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract, per Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH. The move comes after the Angels' reported contract restructure with 3B Anthony Rendon — whose tenure with the team is now over.

Yates, 38, has plenty of experience pitching in Southern California, having previously spent time with both the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Yates has also technically pitched for the Angels as well, but appeared in only one game with Anaheim back in 2017.

He spent the '25 campaign in LA with the Dodgers, pitching to a 5.23 ERA out of the bullpen. It was far from a reliable season for him, but he still won a World Series championship with the team.

In 2024, Yates earned the second All-Star selection of his career. He finished the year with a sparkling 1.17 ERA across 61 appearances with the Texas Rangers.

The Angels are certainly hopeful that Yates will find his 2024 form. It's a low risk signing for the ball club, as they bring in a veteran reliever who holds a strong career 3.36 ERA.

What's next for the Angels?

The Angels have had a productive offseason so far. They have wanted to strengthen the bullpen, something the Kirby Yates signing will surely help with.

Now, the Halos will likely look to replace Anthony Rendon at third base. St. Louis Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado was previously mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the Halos.

The ball club still needs to make a few more additions, but they are inching closer toward becoming a team that can snap their current postseason drought — as the Angels haven't seen any playoff action since 2014.