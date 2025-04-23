Christopher Sanchez looked like a breakout star last week after his dominant performance against the Giants. But things took a turn at Citi Field in the Philadelphia Phillies' 5-1 loss to the New York Mets. Sanchez lasted just two innings before exiting with left forearm soreness.

He threw 58 pitches and struggled with his command, a major contrast from his last outing. His sinker velocity dropped from an average of 95.9 MPH to 94.7, and his usually sharp changeup wasn't effective.

Though he had a solid sequence against Juan Soto, Sanchez didn't look like the same pitcher.

The Phillies and fans were immediately concerned. Forearm soreness can sometimes signal a bigger issue, and the team hasn't ruled out more testing, including an MRI. Sanchez, however, sounded calm after the game.

“Right now, I feel normal,” he told reporters from NBC Sports Philadelphia, “The doc checked me out and I feel positive that we're not gonna have to be worried about this.”

Still, his status remains uncertain, and that's a problem for a Phillies rotation that's already dealing with issues. Aaron Nola has been inconsistent, and Ranger Suarez still hasn't made his season debut. If Sanchez misses time, it could open the door for Taijuan Walker to stay in the mix or force the team to rush Suarez back.

Joe Ross helped limit the damage with three solid innings out of the bullpen, but the Phillies couldn't recover at the plate.

Now, they'll turn to Zach Wheeler in hopes of avoiding a sweep by the Mets.

As the team tries to stay competitive early in the season, Sanchez's health will be something to watch closely. Losing him for any stretch could have a major impact on the Phillies' plans moving forward.

All eyes are now on what comes next. After another loss, the Phillies find themselves 4 games behind the Metropolitans in the NL East with a record of 13-11.