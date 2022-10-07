Elle Fanning to star in the next Hideo Kojima Game

A cryptic update to the Kojima Productions site confirms that the next Hideo Kojima game will star Maleficent actress Elle Fanning.

The image, the link, as well as a welcome message was tweeted out by video game journalist and host Geoff Keighley late last night. The links for these were found via a QR code printed on a standee at PAX Australia.

A Hideo Kojima Game ❌ Elle Fanning Elle, welcome to the Kojimaverse!https://t.co/a6JTpYNaOC pic.twitter.com/FKniAhZB6w — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 7, 2022

This tweet by Keighley was shortly followed by a tweet from Hideo Kojima himself, which features a different image and the text “WHERE AM I ?”

This is part of a series of promotional images, with the initial one simply being a backlit image of a person and the words “Who Am I ?” that was posted two weeks prior.

Hawk-eyed fans were quick to identify the woman in the teaser from the get-go, and this new development only confirms it. This will be the actress’ first credited role in a video game, but she has had a lengthy tenure in film and television. Her career began in the early 2000s as a child actress, and her role as Sleeping Beauty/Aurora in Maleficent alongside Angelina Jolie only propelled her into international fame. She has since been awarded by several entertainment bodies for her performances and was nominated for even more.

Kojima Productions put out the critically acclaimed Death Stranding three years ago. This was the first game of the studio to not be affiliated by Konami. The Director’s Cut version was only released in recent years. A sequel to Death Stranding has been previously confirmed by Norman Reedus, the actor who plays the game’s protagonist. Another game, borne from a partnership with Microsoft, is also reportedly in production. It is currently unknown which of these titles Elle Fanning will star in, but more information from Kojima Productions themselves is probable in the coming weeks.