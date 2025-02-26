Years ago, Riff Raff director Dito Montiel got to direct Oscar winner Al Pacino, whose aura he likened to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie, Riff Raff, I asked Montiel about his next collaboration with Pacino. On IMDb, they are both attached to Captivated. Pacino will star in the movie with Katie Holmes, and Montiel will direct.

While he didn't say much about Captivated — he wouldn't even confirm if it was happening — he reflected on working with Pacino. He previously directed him in The Son of No One in 2011.

Watching Pacino at his craft was like seeing Jordan dunk, according to Montiel. It was a special experience for him, as a fan of the Oscar winner.

“I've worked with him one time, and I mean, I'm that guy that feels like he has to tell Al Pacino who he is the first time. ‘Oh my God, you're Al Pacino,'” he said, laughing. “I'm that idiot on the street because he's one of my favorite actors ever—I mean, Dog Day Afternoon, come on; it's some next-level business.

“I'm just a fan. I imagine it's not shocking to say you're a fan of Pacino, but I certainly am. Working with him is kind of like Jordan dunking on you, and you're kind of surprised,” Montiel quipped.

Currently, Dito Montiel is promoting Riff Raff, his latest movie. The crime comedy stars Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Pete Davidson, Bill Murray, and Miles J. Harvey.

Is Al Pacino like Michael Jordan?

To some degree, the comparison between Pacino and Jordan makes sense. They were both at the top of their respective games in their primes. They are still hailed as legends years after their prime.

Pacino first gained fame for his leading role in The Panic in Needle Park. He subsequently starred in The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

He achieved worldwide stardom with the role. Pacino earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance. Before he returned for the sequel, Part II, in 1974, he starred in Scarecrow and Serpico. The latter movie also earned him an Oscar nomination.

He continued his hot streak throughout the '70s. Pacino starred in The Godfather Part II, And Justice for All, and Dog Day Afternoon throughout the rest of the decade.

Throughout the next couple of decades, he starred in Scarface, Sea of Love, Dick Tracy, Glengarry Glen Ross, Scent of a Woman, Heat, Donnie Brasco, Any Given Sunday, and Insomnia.

After several nominations, Pacino won his first Oscar for his performance in Scent of a Woman. He has since been nominated for another Oscar (for his performance in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman).

Recently, Pacino has starred in the likes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, House of Gucci, and Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness. He also led Prime Video's Hunters series with Logan Lerman.