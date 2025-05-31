Max is welcoming a packed month of premieres, throwbacks, and fresh originals this June as it gears up for another identity shift—returning to the HBO Max name. But branding aside, it’s the content that will steal the spotlight. The month kicks off with a giant wave of titles, starting June 1, with classics like Meet Me in St. Louis, Fight Club, and The Hunger Games franchise all landing at once. Whether you're craving psychological thrillers or period musicals, the first weekend alone covers decades of Hollywood storytelling, per TechRadar.
One of the summer’s most intriguing additions is A Minecraft Movie, set to land on the service sometime in June. Though the exact release date is still under wraps, buzz around the film is huge. The Jack Black-led adventure follows a group of kids transported into the pixelated world of Minecraft, where they must survive, build, and quest their way back home. It’s Max’s big bet for family-friendly fun and video game adaptation success.
Prestige TV Returns and Compelling New Docs
June 22 marks the return of The Gilded Age for its third season. Starring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, the show picks up as Bertha continues climbing the social ranks, determined to secure her family's place at the top of New York society. Meanwhile, George stakes his future on a high-risk railroad deal that could change everything. With its sharp scripts and period flair, it’s one of the streamer’s most polished dramas.
Max also continues its commitment to documentary storytelling. On June 24, Enigma joins the lineup, followed by My Mom Jayne on June 27. Both promise emotional depth and critical reflection. In between, And Just Like That… rolls out new episodes all month, keeping Carrie Bradshaw’s complicated love life—and her attempt at a fiction career—in the mix.
For fans of action, Bullet Train arrives on June 3, while Parasite returns to streaming as one of the most celebrated foreign films of the century. There’s also the entire Superman animated collection, plus seasonal TV like BBQ Brawl, Total Drama Island season 2, and Guy’s Grocery Games to keep things light and bingeable.
All New Max Titles in June 2025
June 1
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split
Strike Up the Band
Superman: Red Son
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island season 2
Wagons West
Words and Music
You'll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies
June 2
BBQ Brawl season 6
June 3
Bullet Train
Ugliest House in America season 6
June 4
1000-lb Roomies season 1
Fatal Destination season 1
June 5
Bea's Block season 1
Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose season 1
June 6
House Hunters International volume 9 season 201
Parthenope
June 10
Virgins season 1
June 11
Guy's Grocery Games season 38
June 12
Bitchin' Rides season 11
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night
June 13
Cleaner
House Hunters volume 10 season 240
Maine Cabin Masters season 10
Super Sara
Toad & Friends season 1
June 16
Hero Ball season 3
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm
Super Mega Cakes season 1
June 19
Expedition Unknown season 15
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch season 5
June 20
House Hunters volume 10 season 241
Lu & The Bally Bunch season 1
Now or Never: FC Montfermeil
Teen Titans Go! season 9
June 21
The Kitchen season 38
The Never Ever Mets season 2
June 22
The Gilded Age season 3
June 23
Match Me Abroad season 2
June 24
Enigma
Mean Girl Murders season 3
The Invitation
June 25
Rehab Addict season 10
June 27
House Hunters volume 10 season 242
My Mom Jayne
Pati seasons 1 & 2
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
June 29
#Somebody's Son season 1
Family or Fiancé season 4
June 30
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk season 11
Truck U season 21