Max is welcoming a packed month of premieres, throwbacks, and fresh originals this June as it gears up for another identity shift—returning to the HBO Max name. But branding aside, it’s the content that will steal the spotlight. The month kicks off with a giant wave of titles, starting June 1, with classics like Meet Me in St. Louis, Fight Club, and The Hunger Games franchise all landing at once. Whether you're craving psychological thrillers or period musicals, the first weekend alone covers decades of Hollywood storytelling, per TechRadar.

One of the summer’s most intriguing additions is A Minecraft Movie, set to land on the service sometime in June. Though the exact release date is still under wraps, buzz around the film is huge. The Jack Black-led adventure follows a group of kids transported into the pixelated world of Minecraft, where they must survive, build, and quest their way back home. It’s Max’s big bet for family-friendly fun and video game adaptation success.

Prestige TV Returns and Compelling New Docs

June 22 marks the return of The Gilded Age for its third season. Starring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, the show picks up as Bertha continues climbing the social ranks, determined to secure her family's place at the top of New York society. Meanwhile, George stakes his future on a high-risk railroad deal that could change everything. With its sharp scripts and period flair, it’s one of the streamer’s most polished dramas.

Max also continues its commitment to documentary storytelling. On June 24, Enigma joins the lineup, followed by My Mom Jayne on June 27. Both promise emotional depth and critical reflection. In between, And Just Like That… rolls out new episodes all month, keeping Carrie Bradshaw’s complicated love life—and her attempt at a fiction career—in the mix.

For fans of action, Bullet Train arrives on June 3, while Parasite returns to streaming as one of the most celebrated foreign films of the century. There’s also the entire Superman animated collection, plus seasonal TV like BBQ Brawl, Total Drama Island season 2, and Guy’s Grocery Games to keep things light and bingeable.

All New Max Titles in June 2025

June 1

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split

Strike Up the Band

Superman: Red Son

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island season 2

Wagons West

Words and Music

You'll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies

June 2

BBQ Brawl season 6

June 3

Bullet Train

Ugliest House in America season 6

June 4

1000-lb Roomies season 1

Fatal Destination season 1

June 5

Bea's Block season 1

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose season 1

June 6

House Hunters International volume 9 season 201

Parthenope

June 10

Virgins season 1

June 11

Guy's Grocery Games season 38

June 12

Bitchin' Rides season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night

June 13

Cleaner

House Hunters volume 10 season 240

Maine Cabin Masters season 10

Super Sara

Toad & Friends season 1

June 16

Hero Ball season 3

June 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm

Super Mega Cakes season 1

June 19

Expedition Unknown season 15

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch season 5

June 20

House Hunters volume 10 season 241

Lu & The Bally Bunch season 1

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil

Teen Titans Go! season 9

June 21

The Kitchen season 38

The Never Ever Mets season 2

June 22

The Gilded Age season 3

June 23

Match Me Abroad season 2

June 24

Enigma

Mean Girl Murders season 3

The Invitation

June 25

Rehab Addict season 10

June 27

House Hunters volume 10 season 242

My Mom Jayne

Pati seasons 1 & 2

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

June 29

#Somebody's Son season 1

Family or Fiancé season 4

June 30

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk season 11

Truck U season 21