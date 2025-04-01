No April Fools' Day jokes here — Paramount+ has loads of new titles coming to the streaming service this month (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is Elton John and Brandi Carlile's concert special, An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile. John recently retired from touring after the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, but he is back on stage to promote his new album with Carlile.

The special was filmed on March 26, 2025, at the Palladium Theatre in London, England. Of course, John and Carlile performed several songs from their joint album, Who Believes in Angels? John also performed some of his biggest hits, such as “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “I'm Still Standing.”

All of the movies and TV series coming to Paramount+ in April 2025

Below is the full list of movies and TV series coming to Paramount+ in April 2025. Note: “*” represents titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, and “**” indicates titles Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live-stream via CBS.

Tuesday, April 1

Along Came a Spider

April Fool's Day

Arrival

Before Dawn*

Braveheart

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Clear and Present Danger

Clerks

Cop Land

Deep Impact

Dope

Empire Records

Escape from Alcatraz

Faster

Flags of Our Fathers

Four Brothers

Flesh

Gangs of New York

Girl, Interrupted

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harriet the Spy

Head of State

Her

Hot Rod

I See You

Kaboom*

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Malcolm X

Marvelous and the Black Hole*

Moneyball

Nacho Libre

Naoh

Paranormal Activity

Patriot Games

Point Break

Regarding Henry

Rings

Rounders

S.W.A.T.

Sabrina

Scary Movie

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Sidewalks of New York

Smoke Signals

Soapdish

Space Jam

Sucker Punch

Sunset Boulevard

Team America: World Police

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Bye Bye Man*

The Caddy

The Collector*

The Core

The Courier*

The Gambler

The Gift

The Girl on the Train*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Guilt Trip

The Last Stop in Yuma County*

The Lookout

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Running Man

The Saint

The Score

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Tuxedo

The Uninvited

Three Days of the Condor

Twisted

Uncommon Valor

Underclassman

Undisputed

Unforgiven

Up in Smoke

Young Sherlock Holmes

Sunday, April 6

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile special**

Monday, April 7

London Town*

Wednesday, April 9

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Season 21)

Monday, April 14

Boogie Woogie*

Certain Women*

Tuesday, April 15

The Carters: Hurts to Love You (Documentary premiere)

Wednesday, April 16

Inside the Factory (Season 8)

Monday, April 21

The Return*

Wednesday, April 23

The Challenge (Season 40)

The Children of October 7

Wednesday, April 30

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels (Special)

How Did They Build That? (Seasons 2-3)

