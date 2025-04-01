No April Fools' Day jokes here — Paramount+ has loads of new titles coming to the streaming service this month (Sign up for a free trial!).
The first highlight is Elton John and Brandi Carlile's concert special, An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile. John recently retired from touring after the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, but he is back on stage to promote his new album with Carlile.
The special was filmed on March 26, 2025, at the Palladium Theatre in London, England. Of course, John and Carlile performed several songs from their joint album, Who Believes in Angels? John also performed some of his biggest hits, such as “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “I'm Still Standing.”
All of the movies and TV series coming to Paramount+ in April 2025
Below is the full list of movies and TV series coming to Paramount+ in April 2025. Note: “*” represents titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, and “**” indicates titles Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live-stream via CBS.
Tuesday, April 1
- Along Came a Spider
- April Fool's Day
- Arrival
- Before Dawn*
- Braveheart
- Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
- Clear and Present Danger
- Clerks
- Cop Land
- Deep Impact
- Dope
- Empire Records
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Faster
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Four Brothers
- Flesh
- Gangs of New York
- Girl, Interrupted
- Hard Eight
- Hardball
- Harriet the Spy
- Head of State
- Her
- Hot Rod
- I See You
- Kaboom*
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Malcolm X
- Marvelous and the Black Hole*
- Moneyball
- Nacho Libre
- Naoh
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriot Games
- Point Break
- Regarding Henry
- Rings
- Rounders
- S.W.A.T.
- Sabrina
- Scary Movie
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shaolin Soccer
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Sidewalks of New York
- Smoke Signals
- Soapdish
- Space Jam
- Sucker Punch
- Sunset Boulevard
- Team America: World Police
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator Genisys
- The Bye Bye Man*
- The Caddy
- The Collector*
- The Core
- The Courier*
- The Gambler
- The Gift
- The Girl on the Train*
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Guilt Trip
- The Last Stop in Yuma County*
- The Lookout
- The Ring
- The Ring Two
- The Running Man
- The Saint
- The Score
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Truman Show
- The Tuxedo
- The Uninvited
- Three Days of the Condor
- Twisted
- Uncommon Valor
- Underclassman
- Undisputed
- Unforgiven
- Up in Smoke
- Young Sherlock Holmes
Sunday, April 6
- An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile special**
Monday, April 7
- London Town*
Wednesday, April 9
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Season 21)
Monday, April 14
- Boogie Woogie*
- Certain Women*
Tuesday, April 15
- The Carters: Hurts to Love You (Documentary premiere)
Wednesday, April 16
- Inside the Factory (Season 8)
Monday, April 21
- The Return*
Wednesday, April 23
- The Challenge (Season 40)
- The Children of October 7
Wednesday, April 30
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels (Special)
- How Did They Build That? (Seasons 2-3)
