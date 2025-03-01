A new month means a whole new wave of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ in March 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
In addition to the dozens of library movies and TV shows arriving on the streaming service, Paramount+ has some originals coming as well, including 1923 Season 2, which will continue airing in March 2025.
Does 1923 Season 2 have new episodes in March 2025?
The second season of 1923, the second Yellowstone spin-off, will continue airing new episodes in March 2025 on Paramount+. The first episode of the second season premiered on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
New episodes will continue to air every Sunday through April 13, 2025. So, fans can continue catching new episodes for the next seven weeks.
1923 is the second spin-off of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone series. It is a prequel to 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In 1923, Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the series as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Caleb is the patriarch of the Dutton family, whose legacy continues into all of the other Yellowstone series.
Everything coming to Paramount+ in March 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Saturday, March 1
- A League of Their Own
- Annihilation
- Becoming Jane
- Blue Crush
- Boys On The Side
- Cloud Atlas
- Continue
- Crawl
- Dune
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Elizabethtown
- Ex Machina
- Face/Off
- Failure to Launch
- Foxcatcher
- Foxfire
- Frozen River
- Good Will Hunting
- Harlem Nights
- Inglourious Basterds*
- Julie & Julia
- Jungleland
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Love, Rosie
- Marie Antoinette
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*
- Million Dollar Baby
- Motherhood*
- Mulholland Drive
- Only the Brave
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Practical Magic
- Pulp Fiction
- Rat Race
- Room
- Run All Night
- Searching For Bobby Fischer
- Serpico
- Shutter Island
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
- Sleepy Hallow
- Snake Eyes
- Son of a Gun
- Staying Alive
- Strange Darling*
- Sugar & Spice
- The Abandon
- The Fifth Estate*
- The Glorias
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Hurt Locker
- The Ides of March
- The Kite Runner
- The Lodge*
- The Machinist
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Queens of Comedy
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Terminal
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Warriors
- The Way of the Dragon
- The Weekend
- The Women
- There Will Be Blood
- Trail of Justice
- Up In The Air
- Wayne's World
- Wayne's World 2
- Witness
Monday, March 3
- Rumours*
- The House with a Clock in Its Walls*
Tuesday, March 4
- Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas (premiere)
Wednesday, March 5
- The Amazing Race *Season 37 premiere)**
- The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Castrophe! (special)
- The Surreal Life (Season 2)
Saturday, March 8
- Babylon
- India Sweets and Spices*
Monday, March 10
- Ringo & Friends at the Ryman**
Tuesday, March 11
- Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended (premiere)
Wednesday, March 12
- Air Disasters (Season 20)
- The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Season 1)
Sunday, March 16
- Bridge of Spies*
Tuesday, March 18
- The Last Manhunt*
Wednesday, March 19
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 2)
Thursday, March 20
- Happy Face (Series premiere)
Friday, March 21
- The Hunting*
Sunday, March 23
- The Free World*
Wednesday, March 26
- Basketball Lives (Season 11)
- Mass*
Monday, March 31
- American Psycho*
- American Psycho II: All American Girl*
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2025.