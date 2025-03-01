Mar 1, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET

A new month means a whole new wave of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ in March 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

In addition to the dozens of library movies and TV shows arriving on the streaming service, Paramount+ has some originals coming as well, including 1923 Season 2, which will continue airing in March 2025.

Does 1923 Season 2 have new episodes in March 2025?

The second season of 1923, the second Yellowstone spin-off, will continue airing new episodes in March 2025 on Paramount+. The first episode of the second season premiered on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

New episodes will continue to air every Sunday through April 13, 2025. So, fans can continue catching new episodes for the next seven weeks.

1923 is the second spin-off of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone series. It is a prequel to 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In 1923, Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the series as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Caleb is the patriarch of the Dutton family, whose legacy continues into all of the other Yellowstone series.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in March 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Saturday, March 1

A League of Their Own

Annihilation

Becoming Jane

Blue Crush

Boys On The Side

Cloud Atlas

Continue

Crawl

Dune

Edge of Tomorrow

Elizabethtown

Ex Machina

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Foxcatcher

Foxfire

Frozen River

Good Will Hunting

Harlem Nights

Inglourious Basterds*

Julie & Julia

Jungleland

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Love, Rosie

Marie Antoinette

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*

Million Dollar Baby

Motherhood*

Mulholland Drive

Only the Brave

Pan's Labyrinth

Practical Magic

Pulp Fiction

Rat Race

Room

Run All Night

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Shutter Island

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sleepy Hallow

Snake Eyes

Son of a Gun

Staying Alive

Strange Darling*

Sugar & Spice

The Abandon

The Fifth Estate*

The Glorias

The Heartbreak Kid

The Hurt Locker

The Ides of March

The Kite Runner

The Lodge*

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Queens of Comedy

The Sum of All Fears

The Terminal

The Virgin Suicides

The Warriors

The Way of the Dragon

The Weekend

The Women

There Will Be Blood

Trail of Justice

Up In The Air

Wayne's World

Wayne's World 2

Witness

Monday, March 3

Rumours*

The House with a Clock in Its Walls*

Tuesday, March 4

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas (premiere)

Wednesday, March 5

The Amazing Race *Season 37 premiere)**

The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Castrophe! (special)

The Surreal Life (Season 2)

Saturday, March 8

Babylon

India Sweets and Spices*

Monday, March 10

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman**

Tuesday, March 11

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended (premiere)

Wednesday, March 12

Air Disasters (Season 20)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Season 1)

Sunday, March 16

Bridge of Spies*

Tuesday, March 18

The Last Manhunt*

Wednesday, March 19

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 2)

Thursday, March 20

Happy Face (Series premiere)

Friday, March 21

The Hunting*

Sunday, March 23

The Free World*

Wednesday, March 26

Basketball Lives (Season 11)

Mass*

Monday, March 31

American Psycho*

American Psycho II: All American Girl*

To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025, sign up for a free trial.