While she has played in front of big crowds before, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour made history with its first stadium show in Brazil.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Rodrigo performed at the Estádio Couto Pereira Curitiba in Brazil. It was her first stadium show as a headliner.

The Guts World Tour has been a big jump for Rodrigo. There were reports that there was enough demand to make it an all-stadium tour. Considering it is only her second concert tour to date, that is an impressive feat.

She will also perform in a stadium when she goes to Mexico City, Mexico, on April 2 and 3. Rodrigo is set to perform at the Estadio GNP Seguros. The Guts World Tour is set to conclude on July 1, 2025, in Manchester, England. She will perform at the Co-Op Live arena.

The March 26 show in Brazil began a new chapter in the Guts World Tour's itinerary. She began the Guts: Spilled version of the tour, which means songs from the deluxe edition of her Guts album are being implemented into the setlist.

What is the tour?

The Guts World Tour is in support of Rodrigo's second album, Guts. It launched on February 23, 2024, and has brought her around the globe.

After an initial North American run, Rodrigo went to Europe for the summer. She then returned to North America to perform a second leg of the tour there.

Rodrigo closed out 2024 by visiting Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia. In 2025, she will perform in Brazil, Mexico, Ireland, and England.

In total, the Guts World Tour will consist of 102 shows across six legs. This is a big step up from the Sour Tour, which only had two legs and visited North America and Europe. She performed 49 shows across them.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour setlist in Brazil

Below is the setlist from Rodrigo's show at the Estádio Couto Pereira Curitiba.

“Obsessed”

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

“Vampire”

“Drivers License”

“Traitor”

“Bad Idea Right?”

“Love is Embarrassing”

“Pretty Isn't Pretty”

“Happier”

“Lacy”

“Enough for You”

“So American”

“Jealousy, Jealousy”

“Favorite Crime”

“Teenage Dream”

“Deja Vu”

Encore