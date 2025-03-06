The time could be near when Olivia Rodrigo begins releasing new music following her Grammy-nominated album Guts.

Her recent TikTok post has fans wondering if she will announce a new single soon. The caption read, “Sooooooooon,” indicating an announcement in the near future.

The video begins with a close-up of her white boots before showing Rodrigo, who is biting her finger. Audio from her 2022 performance at Glastonbury plays as she says, “Hi, Glastonbury. How are you?”

Some fans in the comments began speculating what it could mean. Some were wondering if a “new album” was impending. However, another fan pointed out that it could be about her headlining the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

For the second time in her career, Rodrigo will headline the Glastonbury Festival. Given the audio that plays in the clip, it is possible that that is what she is referring to.

Either way, Rodrigo fans win. She is due to perform six shows this year on her Guts World Tour, which started on February 23, 2024.

She has already had a busy year. Rodrigo was one of the headliners of the Fire Aid benefit concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 30, 2025. The concerts were done in support of the LA wildfires.

When will Olivia Rodrigo release new music?

It is unknown when Rodrigo will release new music. It may not come until after the Guts World Tour concludes, which it is set to do on July 1, 2025, in Manchester, England.

She has not released new material since 2024. That year, her second album, Guts, came out on September 8, 2023. A deluxe edition, titled Guts: Spilled, was released on March 22, 2024, and featured five more songs, including “Obsessed.”

The album was preceded by two singles, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?” The first single was released on June 30, 2023, before the second came out on August 11. A third single, “Get Him Back!” was then released on September 15.

Additionally, Rodrigo contributed to the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She recorded “Can't Catch Me Now,” which was nominated for several awards.

She is long overdue for new music. If her past is any indicator, she could be releasing another album this year. She released Guts two years after her debut album, Sour. Perhaps this is the year she gives new material to fans.

Throughout her career, Rodrigo has already become one of the world's biggest pop stars. Her debut album, Sour, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys.