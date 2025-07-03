When one of the stars of The Office, Brian Baumgartner, met former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it came at an awkward time amid his feud with Brett Favre.

While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Baumgartner recalled meeting the four-time MVP for the first time. It happened in 2008, before Rodgers was the full-time starter, so he didn't initially recognize him. While they were chatting, the TV was playing, and it was on when Favre announced he was not retiring from the NFL.

“The day that we met was the day that Farve said, ‘I'm not retiring,'” Baumgartner recalled. “We were sitting next to each other at a blackjack table, he's sitting next to me, and I don't know who he is. Once he introduced himself, [I was like,] You're the Cal guy — you're Favre's backup. I knew who he was, but I didn't recognize him.

“He was a fan of The Office, and we just started a relationship there. And on the screens, they had a TV station that was running sports on loop, and they were saying, ‘Farve is not retiring — what's gonna happen to Aaron Rodgers?' and we're literally sitting next to each other on that day,” he continued.

Surprisingly, Baumgartner held back from asking Rodgers questions in that moment. He was respectful of his privacy, and he knew not to ask about their game plans and such.

What did the Packers and Aaron Rodgers do after Brett Favre's change up?

Article Continues Below

After Favre announced that he was not retiring, it sent the Packers into a frenzy. While Favre tried to force his way back onto the team, he was ultimately traded to the New York Jets.

He then played one season for the team before signing with the Packers' divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Favre would play two seasons with them before announcing his final retirement from the NFL.

Rodgers became the Packers' starter in 2008 after sitting behind Favre for three years. They went 6-10 that year, and Rodgers threw for over 4,000 yards.

He would go on to win four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl with the Packers. Rodgers was named to 10 Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams (four First-team and one Second-team).