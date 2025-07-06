Manny Pacquiao already has it set who he would love to be in charge of his biopic. The boxing superstar who recently ended his retirement to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship wants Mark Wahlberg in charge of his life's story for this one reason.

“Mark Wahlberg, he always watched my training camp here in Wildcard, he knows almost all my life stories,” Pacquiao told TMZ.

The boxer continued: “Mark Wahlberg's my friend, he's a nice guy.”

Pacquiao already has an actor in mind who would portray him, his son. The politician has five children, and three are boys: Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr, Mary Divine Grace Pacquiao, Israel Pacquiao, Michael Pacquiao, and Queen Elizabeth Pacquiao. He did not specify which son, but most likely it will be either Emanuel, who is 23 and has an interest in boxing.

Or his second-oldest son, Michael, is 22 and has more of an interest in music.

Pacquiao shares his children with his wife, Jinkee Pacquiao whom he married in 1999.

This is not Pacquiao's first rodeo when it comes to entering the film world. The boxer had a film based on his successful career with Pacquiao: The Movie that was released in 2006 in the Philippines. Jericho Rosales played Pacquiao and the boxer served as a producer in the film.

If there would be another biopic based on the boxing legend, Wahlberg who is an Oscar-nominated actor would be a good person to call. In 2014, the pair worked together in Pacquiao's documentary, Manny, that is narrated by Liam Neeson and directed by Leon Gast and Ryan Moore. The documentary uses archival footage of the boxer's journey into the sport as well as his transition into Philippine politics. Throughout the documentary there are interviews with several friends of Pacquiao and members of the boxing community. There were also some select celebrity appearances from Oscar De La Hoya, Jimmy Kimmel, and Wahlberg.

At this time, a biopic is not in the works but next up for Pacquiao is his fight against Mario Barrios on July 19 at MGM Grand in Vegas.