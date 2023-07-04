Here are the details for the ongoing 2023 Boss event quest in Escape from Tarkov, including the spawn times, locations, and more.

Just recently, Escape From Tarkov uploaded a news clipping that was fully in Russian. Thankfully, Twitter user @Axel__tv gave a rough translation for the news clipping:

Translation. All bosses spawn on Customs inbetween 13:00 and 17:00 , Soreline next to resort 17:00 to 21:00 , reserve 08:00 to 12:00. Interchange Mall 22:00 to 2:00. They also been seen on woods nightime. Bosses with their goons are looking for Rogues as they have some beef.

As soon as this tweet went live, two quests went live in Escape From Tarkov: Tourists and Hustle. The quests are available from Prapor and Peacekeeper respectively.

Here's what the player has to do for each of the quests for the Escape From Tarkov Boss Event:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tourists

Objectives Locate and eliminate Knight in a single raid. Locate and eliminate Big Pipe in a single raid. Locate and eliminate Birdeye in a single raid. Survive and extract from the location

Location Day Factory

Rewards: Prapor Rep +0.15 90x 9x21mm BT gzh 90x 5.45x39mm 7N40 60x 7.62x54mm R BS gs 60x 9x39mm BP gs

The player must make sure to kill Knight, Big Pipe, and Birdeye in a single raid, then survive and extract. Should the player fail in killing all of them, or extracting, the quest will fail. The player must then start the quest again from the beginning.

Things to remember about each boss: Knight can easily burst down a PMC Birdeye can easily snipe the enemy from afar Big Pipe has explosives



Hustle

Objectives Locate and eliminate Reshala Locate and eliminate Glukhar Locate and eliminate Killa Locate and eliminate Shturman Locate and eliminate Sanitar Locate and eliminate Tagilla Survive and extract from the location.

Location: Reserve: 10:00 PM – 2:00 AM PDT Customs: 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM PDT Shoreline: 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM PDT Interchange: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT

Rewards: Peacekeeper Rep +0.15 50,000 Dollars 52,500 Dollars with Intelligence center Level 1 57,500 Dollars with Intelligence center Level 2 1x T-7 Thermal Goggles with a Night Vision mount 1x SIG MCX .300 Blackout assault rifle 1x SIG MPX 9×19 submachine gun

The player must kill all of the bosses listed above in a single raid, then survive and extract. Should the player fail in killing all of them, or extracting, the quest will fail. The player must then start the quest again from the beginning.

Things to remember about each boss: Reshala's guards are a bigger threat than Reshala is, so take them down first Glukhar, much like Reshala, has multiple guards with high-end equipment. Unlike Reshala, however, Glukhar is a big threat. Killa has high-capacity weapons, a helmet that covers his entire head, and armor that protects a lot of vitals. Players must surprise him to take him down. Shturman can detect players from a long distance and has two guards as well. Players must keep this in mind when facing him. Shturman and his guards can easily heal any injuries that the player causes to them, so make sure not to give them time to recover. Tagilla loves charging at the player using his sledgehammer. However, he still has guns, so keeping your distance is not enough to take him down.



That's all the information we have right now about the ongoing Escape From Tarkov Boss spawns event 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.