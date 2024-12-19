ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Chelsea looks to stay near the top of the Premier League as they face Everton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Everton-Chelsea prediction and pick.

Everton comes into the game at 3-6-6 on the year, which places them 16th in the Premier League. They are just three points clear of Ipswich Town to avoid relegation. Still, they have been solid as of late. In their last five games, they have a win, a loss, and three draws. Meanwhile, Chelsea is 10-4-2 on the year, sitting second in the Premier League currently, and just two points behind Liverpool. They have won five straight Premier League games, and have not lost since October 20th to Liverpool.

Since the 2000-01 season, these two teams have faced 58 times. Chelsea has 29 wins, while Everton has 12. They have drawn 17 times. The two teams split the series last season. Everton won 2-0 at home in the first match, while Chelsea won 6-0 in the second one.

Here are the Everton-Chelsea Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Everton-Chelsea Odds

Everton: +430

Chelsea: -165

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 goals: -164

Under 2.5 goals: +123

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Everton Will Win

Everton is scoring 1.06 goals per game this year, and have scored in nine of 17 fixtures this year. They have scored in seven of 15 Premier League games, and average 0.93 goals per game there. They have been better at home though. Everton has scored 1.29 goals per game at home in Premier League play this year.

Everton has been led by Dwight McNeil. He has scored three times on an expected .9 goals this year. Further, he has added three assists this year. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored twice this year, with an assist. Still, that is on an expected 4.4 goals. Calvert-Lewis has been the primary man to get off shots. He is averaging 2.64 shots per 90 minutes, and 1.09 on target. Iliman Ndiaye has also scored two goals this year, on an expected 1.1. Finally, Ashley Young has a goal and three assists this year.

Everton has been solid on defense overall. They have conceded 22 goals in 17 games, good for 1.29 goals against per game this year. Further, they have four clean sheets in their last five EPL games. Jordan Pickford will be in the net for Everton. He has stopped 39 of 61 shots this year, while also having six clean sheets on the season.

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea has scored wonderfully this year. They have scored in 23 of 25 fixtures this year while scoring 2.64 goals per game this season. Further, they have scored in 15 of 16 Premier League games and scored 2.31 goals per game in the EPL. Chelsea has been great on the road as well. They are scoring 2.88 goals per game on the road this year.

Cole Palmer continues to score well this year. He has 11 goals on the year with six assists. That is good for 17 total points on an expected 13.9. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has nine goals and three assists this year. Further, Noni Madueke has five goals and three assists on the year. Enzo Fernandez has also scored three times this year, and moving the ball well, with four assists. Finally, both Jason Sancho and Christopher Nkunku have two goals for the year. Ten different players have at least one goal. and one assist this year. Further, 12 different players have assists, while 11 have scored a goal.

Chelsea has been solid on defense this year. they have allowed just 1.08 goals per game this year. They are also allowing just 1.19 goals per game in the Premier League. Robert Sanchez is expected to be in the net for Chelsea. He has been solid, stopping 48 of 67 shots while also having three clean sheets this year.

Final Everton-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

Everton has been solid on defense as of late. In their last ten games, they have given up just six goals. Further, four of them came against Manchester United. They also have six clean sheets in that time. Chelsea has been solid as of late as well. In their last ten games, they have six wins and have scored 22 goals. This will be a game of contrasting styles overall. Everton will attempt to possess the ball and limit the opportunities for Chelse. Still, Chelsea is solid on the counter and shoots with accuracy. This year, Chelsea is getting nearly 40 percent of their shots on target. This will be a tight one, but Chelsea gets the win.

