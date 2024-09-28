Chelsea Football Club fans have to be happy that Cole Palmer ended up in their hands. The phenom Palmer put together one of the most impressive displays ever in the game of soccer on Saturday. Palmer made Premier League history by scoring four goals in a half, per Italian soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The goals came in a contest between Chelsea and Brighton in Premier League action. Palmer scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minutes of the half, per ESPN, to make that insane bit of history.

The midfielder and winger previously scored four times in a game last season, when he kicked in four goals for Chelsea in a match against Everton in April. That high-octane offense came during the course of one contest, and not one half of action.

Cole Palmer is making his mark in the Premier League record books

Palmer is putting himself in elite company with his play. He is now the fourth player to score three Premier League hat tricks for Chelsea, per ESPN. The only others to do that are Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Palmer's other two games with hat tricks came against Manchester United and Everton last season.

What is even more remarkable is that Palmer is only 22-years-old. He could become one of the best if not the best soccer player in the world if he keeps up that kind of offense.

Chelsea fans have to be impressed. Palmer hasn't been with the club that long. He's appeared in just 39 matches for the team, after leaving Manchester City in 2023. He almost netted a fifth goal in the second half of Saturday's contest, but his shot on Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen was too wide.

Palmer's goals are all the offense his club could manage on Saturday, as the team defeated Brighton 4-2. Chelsea's next Premier League match is with Nottingham Forest on October 6.