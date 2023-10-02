Game 162 around MLB will clarify much about the playoffs, but a lot is already known about the MLB postseason. Playoff action starts on Oct. 3, as 12 teams will battle it out to bring home the Commissioner's Trophy.

The postseason format was first changed in 2020 because of the weird rules that came with COVID-19, but the MLB permanently changed the structure of the MLB postseason in 2022. With it only being year two of the new rules being permanently implemented, we decided to refresh your memory on how the playoffs work. Here is a look at the newish MLB Postseason format.

MLB Postseason: Teams

All 12 playoff spots have been filled. On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Cincinnati Reds were all eliminated from playoff contention. These are the 12 teams that have made it to the MLB postseason.

Atlanta Braves: Clinched NL East and have home-field advantage throughout the postseason

Minnesota Twins: Clinched AL Central

Houston Astros: Clinched an AL West

Arizona Diamondbacks: Clinched NL Wild-Card birth

Baltimore Orioles: Clinched AL East and have home-field advantage through the ALCS

Texas Rangers: Clinched an AL playoff spot

Toronto Blue Jays: Clinched AL Wild-Card birth

Los Angeles Dodgers: Clinched NL West

Milwaukee Brewers: Clinched NL Central

Tampa Bay Rays: Clinched AL Wild-Card birth

Miami Marlins: Clinched NL Wild-Card birth

Philadelphia Phillies: Clinched NL Wild-Card birth

MLB Postseason: Wild Card Series format

The MLB Postseason utilizes a bracket format. Twelve teams – six from each league – advance from the regular to make it to the playoffs. The previous format had 10 teams – five from each league – making it to the postseason.

From 2012-2019, and again in 2021, the MLB used a Wild Card game. It was a single game, winner moves on matchup for the playoff's first round. The MLB experimented with a Wild Card Series during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. The new idea was a hit, and it was permanently implemented in 2022. The Wild Card Series is a best-of-three matchup. Eight teams will be wild-card teams, meaning there are four Wild Card Series matchups.

The number one seed (best league record) and the number two seed (second-best division winner) get first-round byes and don't have to compete in the Wild Card Series. The third-best division winner in each league does have to compete in the Wild Card Series as the third seed even though they won their division. The worst division winner is automatically given the third seed, even if a non-division winner has a better record. The four through six seeds are all wild card teams and are ranked in order of record. The number three seed plays the sixth seed, and the four and five seeds match up against each other. The wild-card games are played at the home park of the higher seed.

MLB Postseason: Format

After the conclusion of the Wild Card Series is the Division Series. Teams are not reseeded, meaning the one seed plays the winner of the four/five matchup, and the two seed faces the winner between the three and six seeds. The Division Series is a best-of-five series that sees the higher seed play at home in games one, two, and a if-need-be game five.

The winners of the Division Series advance to the Championship Series. The Championship Series is a best-of-seven series with a 2-3-2 format. The league winners go to the World Series to play a seven-game series. Home-field advantage in the World Series belongs to the team with the best regular season record.