The MLB regular season is over, and postseason action is right around the corner. The playoffs start on Oct. 3, and 12 teams will be fighting to win the Commissioner's Trophy. While all 12 teams who made the playoffs were known before game 162, seeding was still up for grabs.

After the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Miami Marlins finished their games, we finally learned where the teams would be seeded. So, who is in the playoffs, and what is the seeding like? We will answer all your MLB Postseason questions when it comes to the playoff bracket and schedule in this article below.

MLB Postseason: Bracket

American League:

One seed: Baltimore Orioles

Two seed: Houston Astros

Three seed: Minnesota Twins

Four seed: Tampa Bay Rays

Five seed: Texas Rangers

Six seed: Toronto Blue Jays

National League:

One seed: Atlanta Braves

Two seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

Three seed: Milwaukee Brewers

Four seed: Philadelphia Phillies

Five seed: Miami Marlins

Six seed: Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB Postseason: Schedule

AL Wild Card Series:

Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, Oct. 3

Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, Oct. 4

Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, Oct. 5

AL Wild Card Series:

Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, Oct. 3

Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, Oct. 4

Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, Oct. 5

NL Wild Card Series:

Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 3

Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 4

Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 5

NL Wild Card Series:

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, Oct. 3

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, Oct. 4

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, Oct. 5

ALDS:

Winner of Rays vs. Texas @ Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 7

Winner of Rays vs. Texas @ Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 8

Baltimore Orioles @ the winner of Rays vs. Texas, Oct. 10

Baltimore Orioles @ the winner of Rays vs. Texas, Oct. 11

Winner of Rays vs. Texas @ Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 13

ALDS:

Winner of Twins vs. Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, Oct. 7

Winner of Twins vs. Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, Oct. 8

Houston Astros @ the winner of Twins vs. Blue Jays, Oct. 10

Houston Astros @ the winner of Twins vs. Blue Jays, Oct. 11

Winner of Twins vs. Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, Oct. 13

NLDS:

Winner of Phillies vs. Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, Oct. 7

Winner of Phillies vs. Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, Oct 9

Atlanta Braves @ the Phillies vs. Marlins, Oct 11

Atlanta Braves @ the Phillies vs. Marlins, Oct 12

Winner of Phillies vs. Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, Oct. 14

NLDS:

Winner of Brewers vs. Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 7

Winner of Brewers vs. Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 9

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, Oct. 11

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, Oct. 12

Winner of Brewers vs. Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 14

ALCS:

AL lowest seed left @ AL highest seed left, Oct. 15

AL lowest seed left @ AL highest seed left, Oct. 16

AL highest seed left @ AL lowest seed left, Oct. 18

AL highest seed left @ AL lowest seed left, Oct. 19

AL highest seed left @ AL lowest seed left, Oct. 20

AL lowest seed left @ AL highest seed left, Oct. 22

AL lowest seed left @ AL highest seed left, Oct. 23

NLCS:

NL lowest seed left @ NL highest seed left, Oct. 16

NL lowest seed left @ NL highest seed left, Oct. 17

NL highest seed left @ NL lowest seed left, Oct. 19

NL highest seed left @ NL lowest seed left, Oct. 20

NL highest seed left @ NL lowest seed left, Oct. 21

NL lowest seed left @ NL highest seed left, Oct. 23

NL lowest seed left @ NL highest seed left, Oct. 24

World Series:

Low seed @ high seed, Oct. 27

Low seed @ high seed, Oct. 28

High seed @ low seed, Oct. 30

High seed @ low seed, Oct. 31

High seed @ low seed, Nov. 1

Low seed @ high seed, Nov. 3

Low seed @ high seed, Nov. 4