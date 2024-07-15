The Carolina Hurricanes had an admirable run during the 2023-24 NHL season. Carolina had multiple stout contributors; however, one veteran will not be returning to the team or the NHL. Carolina is losing former Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov to the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) after a contract termination, The Hockey News (h/t championat.com).

Before joining the Hurricanes, Evgeny Kuznetsov signed a contract with the Capitals that would have taken him through a final year. However, Kuznetsov worked out a deal to end his contract and will join SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL.

Kuznetsov has struggled to regain in the form he had in years past. After a rough start to the 2023-24 season, the veteran center entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program after the 2024 NHL All-Star Break. He also requested a trade from the Capitals.

After Kuznetsov's time in the Player Assistance Program, he was waived and assigned to the AHL's Hershey Bears while Washington worked out a deal for him. The team eventually sent him to the Hurricanes for a third-round pick and retained half his salary.

In 63 games between Washington and Carolina, Kuznetsov totaled eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. In addition, he put up four goals and two assists in 10 playoff games for the Hurricanes.

In his 11 years with the NHL, Evgeny Kuznetsov amassed 575 points in 743 total games. He won the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Capitals and had four 70-plus point seasons. Before joining Washington, Kuznetsov played for his hometown KHL club, Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Hurricanes move forward after Kuznetsov contract move

In late May, news broke of a major front-office leadership change with Carolina. Former franchise GM Don Waddel stepped down from his position.

“This morning, I spoke with [general manager] Tom [Fitzgerald] and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” Waddell explained in a press release.

“I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

Less than a month after Waddel's departure, it was reported that Erik Tulsky would take over as the Hurricanes' new GM.

“Sources say candidates in the Carolina GM search have been notified that the team plans to fill the role internally,” Frank Seravalli reported. “Believe that means Eric Tulsky will become the next [Hurricanes] GM. He has been interim GM since Don Waddell resigned to join [Blue Jackets].”

Tulsky is spearheading the Hurricanes' offseason revamp after their 2024 postseason finish. Carolina finished the year with 111 points, ranking them third in the Metropolitan Division. They made the Stanley Cup Playoffs and beat the New York Islanders in the first round. Unfortunately, the club took a 4-2 series loss to the New York Rangers to end the season.

Can the Hurricanes keep building towards an improved showing in 2024-25?