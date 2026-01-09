Weeks after his fatal car crash in Nigeria, which left Anthony Joshua injured and two of his closest team members and friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, dead, Joshua has now finally opened up.

Hours after Kamaru Usman shared a public apology over sharing his private conversation with Joshua on social media, “The Watford Warrior” himself came out on social media and addressed the losses. In a deep and personal statement, Joshua poured his heart out while honouring the legacy of his now late friends. Praying for their souls, Joshua updated a heartfelt statement.

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents [red heart emoji]

“I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers [praying emoji],” Joshua concluded.

The accident took place in Nigeria, while Joshua was there on a holiday following his boxing victory over Jake Paul. The White Lexus SUV Joshua was travelling in allegedly crashed into a stationary truck as a result of speeding.

Shortly after, Ogun State Police Command announced on Friday, Jan. 2, that driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court in Nigeria. The charges are for causing death through dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s license. The case has been adjourned until Jan. 20, 2026.