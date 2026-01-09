Hall of Famer and one of the most popular faces in the modern era of pro-wrestling, WWE star Nikki Bella was recently present at the State Farm Stadium during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Miami Hurricanes, following her recent title match. At the game, Bella was spotted with football veteran and WWE commentator Pat McAfee, where the two bonded over football and wrestling.

However, at one point during their conversation, the former Divas Champion seemingly spilled a major pro-wrestling secret while still live, when she claimed that finishes in WWE are pre-determined. However, she soon tried to cover it up while McAfee attempted to divert the listener's attention.

“I mean, even though you know our fighting is a little different, we have predetermined finishes,” she stated. Bella later tried to cover up the spilled secret by claiming that she was “kidding.”

NIKKI BELLA IS SO HILARIOUS MAN LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO#FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/ogtiwiURn2 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 9, 2026

The wrestling veteran has also been in the news recently due to her rumored link-up with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. Although heavily speculated, none of the stars has officially confirmed their relationship.

Nikki Bella opens up about current WWE run

A few months ago, ahead of her title match against Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella appeared for an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she opened up about her current in-ring run.

“It’s hard. I mean, it’s always amazing and I’ve had my solo runs so, I think, especially when you’re an identical twin, you’re used to doing so many things together. It’s empowering when you have to do things on your own,” she said. “But, I know that however long this run is — a year, two years — it will be my last and final, and you know, in our industry you never wanna say never but, I’m just being realistic.”