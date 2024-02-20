Set your TBRs and streaming calendars in sync!

Book-to-series and book-to-film adaptations are nothing new. However, in the last few years they've ramped up to an astonishing degree.

While this is by no means an exhaustive list (hence the title), I've attempted to cobble together the books that have been turned to either a series or a movie that are coming out this year.

JANUARY

Fool Me Once – Harlan Coben, Netflix Series (Jan. 1)

Boy Swallows Universe – Trent Dalton, Netflix Series (Jan. 11)

Monsieur Spade – stars Clive Owen; based on Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon, AMC and AMC+ series (Jan. 14)

The Outrun – stars Saoirse Ronan; based on Amy Liptrot's 2016 memoir, movie premiered at Sundance (Jan. 19)

The Expats – stars Nicole Kidman; based on Janice Y.K. Lee's 2016 novel The Expatriates, Prime Video series (Jan. 26)

Masters of the Air – stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan; Donald L. Miller, Apple TV+ series (Jan. 26)

All of Us Strangers – stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal; based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers, All of Us Strangers, movie (Jan. 26)

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans – stars Tom Hollander, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald; based on Laurence Leamers's 2021 book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, FX/hulu series (Jan. 31)

FEBRUARY

Argylle – stars Henry Cavill; Elly Conway, movie (Feb. 2)

Argylle's a strange case in the sense that the book came out only less than a month before the movie. Oh, and there are rumors that Taylor Swift is Elly Conway.

The Tiger's Apprentice – Lauren Yep, Paramount animated series (Feb. 2)

Orion and the Dark – Emma Yarlett, Netfliex animated series (Feb. 2)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 – stars Eric Bana; Jane Harper, Australian movie (Feb. 8)

One Day – based on David Nicholls' 2009 book, Netflix series (Feb. 8)

Nicholls' book was previously adapted into a movie in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway.

Lisa Frankenstein – a gender-bender reimagining of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, movie (Feb. 9)

Tracker – stars Justin Hartley, based on Jeffrey Deaver's 2019 novel The Never Game, CBS series (Feb. 11)

Shōgun – stars Hiroyuki Sanada; James Clavell, FX/hulu series (Feb. 27)

Clavell's 1975 novel was previously adapted into a television series in 1980.

MARCH

Spaceman – stars Adam Sandler; based on Jaroslav Kalfar's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia, Netflix movie (March 1)

The Regime – stars Kate Winslet; based on Hernan Diaz's 2022 novel Trust, HBO/Max series (March 3)

Dune: Part Two – stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya; Frank Herbert, movie (March 14)

Dune was previously adapted into two TV mini series: one in 1984 and another in 2000.

Apples Never Fall – stars Annette Bening and Sam Neill; Liane Moriarty, Apple TV+ series (March 14)

Manhunt – stars Tobias Menzies; based on James L. Swanson's 2007 book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, Apple TV+ series (March 15)

The Idea of You – stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine; Robinne Lee, Prime Video movie (March 16)

Palm Royale – stars Laura Dern and Allison Janney; based on Juliet McDaniel's 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, Apple TV+ series (March 20)

3 Body Problem – Liu Cixin, Netflix series (March 21)

We Were the Lucky Ones – stars Joey King and Logan Lerman; Georgia Hunter, hulu series (May 8)

Mickey17 – stars Robert Pattinson, based on Edward Ashton's 2022 book Mickey7, movie (March 29)

A Gentleman in Moscow – stars Ewan McGregor; Amor Towles, Paramount+/Showtime series (March 29)

APRIL

Ripley – stars Andrew Scott; Patricia Highsmith, Netflix series (April 4)

The movie The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Matt Damon and Jude Law, was released in 1999.

Mary & George – stars Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, based on Benjamin Woolley's 2017 book Benjamin Woolley, Starz series (April 5)

The Sympathizer – stars Robert Downey Jr.; Viet Thanh Nguyen, HBO/Max series (April 14)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – stars Henry Cavill; Giles Milton, movie (April 19)

MAY

The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris, Paramount+ series (May 1)

Dark Matter – stars Jennifer Connelly and Joel Edgerton; Blake Crouch, Apple TV+ series (May 8)

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 3 – stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid; Anne Rice, AMC/AMC+ series (May 12)

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 – stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton; based on Julia Quinn's 2002 novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Netflix series (May 16)

JUNE

Queenie – Candice Carty-Williams, Hulu and Disney+ series (June 7)

Cold Storage – stars Liam Neeson and Joe Keery; David Koepp, movie (June 20)

It Ends With Us – stars Blake Lively; Colleen Hoover, movie (June 21)

AUGUST

Harold and the Purple Crayon – stars Zachary Levi and Zooey Deschanel; Crockett Johnson, movie (Aug. 2)

SEPTEMBER

Perfect – based on gymnast Keri Strug's 1997 autobiography Landing on My Feet, a Diary of Dreams, movie (Sept. 9)

OCTOBER

RECOMMENDED FF9 animated series in development by SQUARE ENIX and Cyber Group Franz Christian Irorita · 2 years ago

The Legacy of Mark Rothko – stars Russell Crowe; Lee Seldes, movie (Oct. 25)

NOVEMBER

The Amateur – stars Rami Malek; Robert Littell, movie (Nov. 8)

Wicked Part 1 – stars Arianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo; Gregory Maguire (Nov. 27)

DECEMBER

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim – J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, animated movie

To Be Announced

House of the Dragon Season 2 – stars Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire and Blood, HBO/Max series

Turtles All The Way Down – John Greene, movie

Lady In The Lake – stars Natalie Portman; Laura Lippman, movie

The Electric State – stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, Netflix movie

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, Roku series

The Shrinking Of Treehorn – Florence Parry Heide, Netflix animated movie

Uglies – stars Joey King; Scott Westerfeld, Netflix movie

Cross – based on James Patterson's Alex Cross novels, Prime Video series

A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow – stars Kit Connor; Laura Taylor Namey, movie

They Both Die at the End – Adam Silvera, Netflix series

Interior, Chinatown – stars Ronny Chieng and Jimmy O. Yang; Charles Yu, hulu series

Dune: Prophecy – based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune; HBO/Max series

Which books have you read? Which ones do you plan to read?