In case you forgot about two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, then let this article remind you of what this man is capable of. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard has been cooking in China of late, and his recent 54-point explosion is a clear testament to this fact.

Cook, who now plies his trade with the Guangsha Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, recently WENT OFF with a mind-blowing performance that made him look like former superstar teammate Stephen Curry. Cook really dropped 12 3-pointers as he helped his team to a blowout win against Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin:

Quinn Cook dropped 54 points in 28 mins, with 12 threes, and shot 75% from the field. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GPMRvTYcwW — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 14, 2022

For what it’s worth, the current NBA record is 14 triples in a game courtesy of another Warriors superstar in Klay Thompson. Steph’s personal best is 13. After his hot shooting night in the CBA, Cook is now just one behind the GOAT shooter.

The level of basketball is obviously different out in China, but there’s no denying that Quinn Cook can still ball out. Could this audition tape possibly lead to a return to the NBA sometime in the near future?

The last we saw Cook in the league was in 2021 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has since had stints in Russia and with the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League. The former Warriors guard then decided to take his talents to the CBA after failing to secure a new deal with an NBA team this past offseason. Well, that could all change if he keeps playing like this in China.