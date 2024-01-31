Extraction 1 and 2 director Sam Hargrave is set to direct the feature adaptation Kill Them All for Paramount Pictures.

The film is based on Kyle M. Starks' popular graphic novel of the same title and will be produced by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec of Sawmill. James Coyne will be writing the script. Oni Press will serve as executive producer, while Starks will be an associate producer.

Kill Them All follows the story of an elite female assassin who discovers that she will be “terminated” by the crime syndicate she has been loyal to. She decides to take them out first rather than wait to get fired… with a bullet.

She joins forces with a borderline alcoholic former cop and go on a high-octane, action-packed strike through all 15 floors of her former employer's headquarters. The final boss to fight: the Boss, with whom she shares a complicated past.

Hargrave's directorial debut, the Netflix movie Extraction, premiered in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The follow-up movie, Extraction 2, was released in June 2023 to record viewing numbers for the streaming platform.

Hargrave also appeared in both movies, also feature adaptations of of the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks. In the first, he played the mercenary Gaetan. In the second, the director played a ditch digger.

During an exclusive interview with Hargrave, he told Clutchpoints that a third movie isn't out of the question but will have to fit into the storyline. Both movies had their screenplays written by the Russos, Joe and Anthony.

The Chris Hemsworth-led sequel shot to number one for Netflix in 90 countries upon release, while the first came back with a vengeance at number two. Both movies held those positions for two weeks in a row.

Hargrave is in pre-production to serve as director and executive producer for the pilot episode of The Last Frontier on Apple TV+. The drama series will star Jason Clarke and was created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio.