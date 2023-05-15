Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been a constant on the ATP Tour for over two decades — however, one streak they share in particular could come to an end this year.

The pair have yet to meet each other on the court in 2023 largely owing to Nadal’s ongoing hip injury problems that have seen him sidelined since the Australian Open and in a race for time to be fit for the French Open.

Given that the Spaniard was expected to be back in March only to now be at risk of missing out on Roland Garros in late May, there are serious worries that Nadal may miss even more of the 2023 season.

If that remains the case, the chances of Nadal facing Djokovic on the Tour appear slim and should they not face each other at all this year, it would incredibly be the first year since 2006 where that is the case.

Although they did enter the Australian Open earlier this year, Nadal exited early with the aforementioned hip injury. Their last meeting, meanwhile, was in the French Open quarterfinals last year.

In total, the pair with a combined 44 Grand Slams won between them have faced each other 59 times with Novak Djokovic having a slight 30-29 edge in wins.

That’s not the only streak in jeopardy of being ended, however.

Nadal has also won at least one title every year since 2004 — a streak currently running for 19 years. With no titles won in 2023 and the French Open being the last major clay tournament he can play, that streak also appears at risk.

Hopefully, Nadal is fit and firing for the French Open which commences May 28.