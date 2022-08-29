Ever thought you can lead a team across the finish line if you were the one in charge? Start building your dynasty with F1 Manager 22 – find out the game’s details here, including its release date, gameplay details, features, and pre-order bonus.

F1 Manager 22 Release Date: August 30, 2022

F1 Manager 22 has a set release date of August 30, 2022, coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game comes out early for those who pre-ordered F1 Manager 22, allowing these fans to play the game five days ahead of its release date on August 25, 2022.

F1 Manager 22 Gameplay

F1 Manager 22 is a management simulation set on the F1 circuit. In F1 Manager 22, you get to make all the calls from the front office to the pit stop. Decide on every single aspect of your team’s F1 system – hire staff and drivers, set engineering focuses and direction, determine drive strategy, choose your tyres, and even customize your cars to build the ultimate racing machine.

In F1 Manager 22, you get to take over any existing F1 team and manage it from top to bottom. Each franchise has its own short-term goals and long-term objectives, so you have to make sure you do all the right things to make the board happy with your performance. Win races while also making sure everyone is happy and that you keep the team’s finances in the black, and win championship cups to become the most successful franchise in F1 history.

F1 Manager 22 Features

As a fully-licensed F1 product, players can expect full-on immersion in the game with 100% authenticity. All staff, teams, drivers, sponsors, and tracks are replicated from the 2022 season, and fans can expect to not only manage F1 2022, but to live in it. Enjoy fully-accurate models, precise statistics and true-to-life tracks and weather conditions – every small details has been taken into account to give the most immersive experience possible.

F1 Manager 22 Pre-Order Bonus

Those who pre-order FI Manager 22 ahead of its release date will be able to play the game five days earlier on August 25, 2022.