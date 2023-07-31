McLaren and Oscar Piastri had a nice Free Practice up to Sprint during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. The rookie got his first podium during the Sprint but all of that turned for the worse. Carlos Sainz's Ferrari SF-23 hit the McLaren in the first lap of the race and resulted in a ‘Did Not Finish' status for both of them.

Carlos Sainz on his crash with Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri ended his race the earliest among everyone on the paddock. The McLaren rookie had a nice P5 starting position and pace to get through the race but it was derailed. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz argues that it was the Australian driver's fault for causing the Belgian Grand Prix racing incident, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“I think Oscar was trying to do a bit of an optimistic move on me. A bit of a shame because when you review the past races here at Spa and you know what has been the typical Turn 1 incident, this is exactly that. Everyone who tries the inside lane into Turn 1 normally generates an incident or a crash and this time it was my turn to receive it,” he said.

The Spanish driver argued why Piastri should have been the one to back out given the placements of the cars.

“At some point, someone needs to back out. And he's the guy who is alongside my rear right that I think needs to back off,” Sainz argued.

It would not be long until the smooth operator also had to retire due to car damages assessed in their pit stop.

“It was pretty much undrivable but we kept it going and never give up in case there was a red flag and the rain passed. But the rain passed and there was no red flag, so we retired,” he disclosed.