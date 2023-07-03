The F1 Ferrari team was ecstatic about their new diverters and floor entering the Austrian GP. Carlos Sainz even thought they could be able to compete against Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Although, things did not pan out well for the smooth operator as much as it did for his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull Ring saw some astounding racing for three days during the F1 Austrian GP. Results were more than expected as Max Verstappen broke Ayrton Senna's all-time win record. Charles Leclerc got his much-needed upgraded car and remained competitive throughout the whole weekend. Carlos Sainz could not say the same despite the upgrades as he only finished sixth during the race. The Spanish driver was understandably disgruntled when he gave his thoughts, per Formula 1.

“Yeah, obviously frustrated with the final outcome after having such a strong pace on the medium tires, feeling also like I was playing the team game and not getting rewarded with a good result.” Carlos Sainz said.

The Ferrari driver initially finished right outside the podium at fourth. He was given a 10-second penalty after the race due to exceeding track limits along with nearly half of the grid.

“It leaves you always with a sour feeling. I’ve been very strong today, very quick, very fast, good overtaking, good defending, but in the end, P4 is not what I want,” he declared.

A Ferrari P2 and P3 finish was within arms reach during the race at Red Bull Ring. Will they spoil the Mercedes boys' home grand prix and make a comeback at Silverstone?