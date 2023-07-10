McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could have had a double podium finish at the British Grand Prix. The only things that stopped them were a safety car and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton overtaking the Australian in the final laps.

“Honestly, we should have had a P2-P3. Oscar did an amazing job all weekend and he should have been P3 without the Safety Car, so a shame – he deserved it,” McLaren's P2 driver said.

He also added how the car was able to help him finish. The upgrade his car got was a new front wing which Piastri did not have the luxury of.

“I want to say a big thanks to the whole team, they have done an amazing job. None of this would be possible without the hard work they have been putting in. So pretty amazing, pretty insane to put up the fight. It was an amazing fight with Lewis to hold him off,” he declared.

Despite his mistakes, he was thankful that his car withstood battles with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

“I made a few too many mistakes maybe but I did what I could. I brought the fight to Max for as long as possible, it's a long and lonely race when you're just in the middle, but it's amazing,” Lando Norris argued regardless of his podium finish.

McLaren is on par to compete for the World Constructors' Championship if they continue their pace.