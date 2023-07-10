A return to the Formula One grid seems inevitable for Daniel Ricciardo. He has proven to be a great asset for Red Bull in the paddock and even Christian Horner thinks so. Nyck De Vries might be booted from AlphaTauri but the Australian might not be his replacement

Christian Horner has worked with Daniel Ricciardo before. He was one of his best drivers at Red Bull before the arrival of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. His instincts tell him that the Honey Badger might not be with his team or AlphaTauri. However, he will be more than happy to give him a shot, per Daniel Moxon of Mirror UK.

“It's not something that we're planning, that's for certain. So, it was right to give him the opportunity this year to remain within the team and keep him around the sport. I think it would have been a loss to the sport for him just to disappear and, I think, I didn't recognize the Daniel of the last couple of years so I'll be very interested to see what kind of job he does on Tuesday,” he said.

The team principal emphasized how important the Australian is to the team's win at Silverstone.

“Where he's at, both on pace and mentally, physically and to get his feedback on this car as well. So I think it's a good opportunity for him to get back behind the wheel of a car that's just won the British Grand Prix,” Horner declared.

Will Daniel Ricciardo get a seat by the end of the F1 season?